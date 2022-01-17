Submit Release
News Search

There were 527 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,170 in the last 365 days.

LLYC and Expedition Strategies Join Forces to Look at the Most Diverse Minority in the United States

Interview by PRWeek

Quote by Bloomberg online

The two companies partnered to reveal information about the U.S. Hispanic community, a growing minority with significant purchasing power.

The study shows that the Hispanic stereotype is wrong”
— Bloomberg
MIAMI, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

To better understand the underserved U.S. Hispanic market, international communications consulting firm LLYC and Expedition Strategies took on the challenge of creating the “U.S. Hispanics: a first look at the most diverse minority with the highest spending power” report. This in-depth study will help businesses deeply understand what drives the country’s 62.1 million+ U.S. Hispanic consumers, who are expected to foster growth and economic recovery in the United States for the next few years.

Businesses should be particularly interested in this group given its potential to become the most important buying force in the country. This is especially true given the need to revive the economy in the post-pandemic world.

The report breaks down not only the behaviors, motivations, and purchasing preferences of this community, but also their organic and unbiased conversations around different topics. This has revealed some key ideas regarding how companies should approach this population
because understanding their culture is key to a successful communications strategy. Which will allow companies to genuinely connect with this largely untapped market segment.

For Alejandro Romero, Partner and CEO Americas at LLYC, true success is not just about sales. "To positively impact our consumers, we need to build better experiences, forge relationships and grow with them,” he explained. “That's why companies must learn to understand the U.S. Hispanic culture, speak their language, and stay one step ahead of their needs if they want to be relevant players in their lives."

The study was carried out using LLYC's Big Data Analytics Suite (DAS), market research, and Expedition's survey of Hispanic consumers living in the United States. The study analyzed more than 20.17 million public conversations between April 1 and December 20, 2021, focusing on six of the cities with the largest Hispanic populations in the country: Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, and Phoenix.

Mercedes de la Guardia
Llorente y Cuenca (LLYC)
+507 206-5200
mdelaguardia@llorenteycuenca.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

LLYC and Expedition Strategies Join Forces to Look at the Most Diverse Minority in the United States

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Book Publishing Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.