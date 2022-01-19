Assets and Estate planning in Panama
These are the basic recommendations to ensure that assets will benefit future generations.
This is something that one generally does not consider until later in life. However, there is no need to wait, as this can be done at any time; and the sooner the better.”PANAMA, PANAMA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a new post in Focus by Alcogal, Cristina de Alba shares everything there is to know to ensure that assets can be enjoyed by future generations, providing a detailed list of all relevant aspects to take into account when doing estate planning.
— CRISTINA DE ALBA
The article explains the principle vehicles that exist when planning succession, discussing the options to transfer assets so that the results of hard work will remain within the family after passing away.
This “is something that one generally does not consider until later in life. However, there is no need to wait, as this can be done at any time; and the sooner the better.”, says Cristina from Alcogal.
Although this process may seem somewhat complicated, the expert from Alcogal has summarized it in five simple steps to follow to make an informed decision that fits the nature of needs and objectives. From the inventory of assets to the selection stage of the person or entity in charge of managing a planning vehicle, the ABC’s of this process are key to a successful conclusion.
“Choosing an estate planning vehicle is a personal matter. We can help identify and explain the alternatives, and consider all the characteristics of each of the vehicles so that the client can choose the alternative that suits his or her personal interest.”
To learn more about this topic, read the full article at www.focusalcogal.com
About Focus by Alcogal: is a digital space that informs on relevant topics of the legal sector and evidences the experience and knowledge of the firm. Focus is ideal to get up to date on the best practices in legal transactions. We periodically publish high-level content (articles and analysis), in which we address different topics of current interest with a legal perspective.
Aleman Cordero Galindo & Lee (Alcogal)
Alcogal
+507 269-2620
contact@alcogal.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other