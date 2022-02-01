In its new blog post, Alcogal discusses the environment for mergers and acquisitions in a pandemic context
In a changing economic environment imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) face new challenges in the face of economic recovery.
This high level of activity, and excess liquidity in the market, stimulate purely national M&A deals, as local companies seek strategic alliances to compete with new market conditions”PANAMá, PANAMá, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After more than a year and a half of uncertainty, the world is finally returning to the course it had lost due to the health crisis. In this sense, the economic recovery efforts, represent a new environment of opportunities that can lead to the increase of mergers and acquisitions transactions in 2022.
— Rita de la Guardia
In her new post in Focus by Alcogal, Rita de la Guardia discusses Panama’s economic environment, a new outlook for recovery and the expectations moving forward. From a legal perspective, she explores the main challenges of the Government in order to maintain the country's reputation as a stable investment-grade economy that welcomes foreign investment.
“This high level of activity, and excess liquidity in the market, stimulate purely national M&A deals, as local companies seek strategic alliances to compete with new market conditions and new market participants, which are usually large multinationals, or to better position themselves as viable targets for future acquisitions.”, says Rita from Alcogal.
Currently, Panama is experiencing a weaker-than-expected recovery flow in sectors like tourism and consumer spending, so this may motivate acquisitions of distressed assets in the real estate, hospitality and retail sectors to be used more frequently.
“Other country-specific factors can affect business valuations and may adversely affect M&A activity, such as downgrading the credit rating of the country and certain local financial institutions, which can increase the cost of funds for companies. national transactions.”
