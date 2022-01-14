Submit Release
Chef Star Maye: The Black, Queer, Female Executive Chef in the South to Celebrate during Black History Month

Photo of Anzie Blue's Executive Chef, Star Maye

Chef Star Maye. Courtesy of Mary Craven.

I waited 20 years for an opportunity to work in an environment that nourishes women’s unique strengths.”
— Star Maye
NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chef Star Maye is defying all odds and breaking barriers as a black, female, queer, veteran, executive chef, in the south. In an industry where minority groups are not likely to be seen in top positions such as executive chef, Maye hopes her story inspires others to pursue their dreams, despite the challenges they may face.

Prior to Chef Star Maye earning the title as executive chef at Anzie Blue, in Nashville, TN, she spent 20 years working in the shadows of the male-dominated restaurant industry. Anzie Blue is proud to pave the way for other restaurants to defy industry norms by appointing a female executive chef.

“I waited 20 years for an opportunity to work in an environment that nourishes women’s unique strengths,” said Maye.

It is too rare that restaurants, especially in the South, announce the appointment of female, BIPOC and queer kitchen leaders, but Maye's executive chef appointment shows that there is hope for those who don't fit the executive chef "mold."

With an extensive culinary background, she has previously held leadership positions at well-known dining venues in and around Nashville, such as The Palm, City Winery and the Governor’s Club. As a graduate of the Culinary Institute, and after honing her craft, Maye is passionate about creating distinctive dishes inspired by her love of soul food.

ABOUT ANZIE BLUE:
Located in the heart of Hillsboro Village, Anzie Blue is not your average coffee shop – the locale serves all day brunch, coffee, cocktails and CBD. Executive chef, Star Maye, has extensive culinary experience and is passionate about cooking soul food, the core of Anzie Blue’s menu. Anzie Blue CBD is farmed, manufactured and bottled in the USA. Unlike many CBD companies, Anzie Blue is in control of its entire product supply chain, third-party tested and has certificates of analysis (COA). For more information about Anzie Blue, visit anzieblue.com.


Visit Chef Star Maye and Anzie Blue on Instagram:
Chef Star Maye: @chef_star_maye
Anzie Blue: @anzieblue

