Alcogal Promotes Three Experienced Professionals as Partners
Alcogal is pleased to announce that it has incorporated Patricia Cordero, Rita de la Guardia and Rafael Marquínez as partners of the firm.
We are very pleased to have new partners of the professional and human quality of Patricia, Rita and Rafael”PANAMA, PANAMA, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alemán, Cordero, Galindo & Lee (Alcogal) is pleased to announce that it has incorporated Patricia Cordero, Rita de la Guardia and Rafael Marquínez as partners of the firm. The new partners have a long history in the firm, mainly in the areas of banking, corporate law, capital markets, and mergers and acquisitions. Without a doubt, they are three professionals who in recent years have played a fundamental role in the growth and preservation of Alcogal’s excellent reputation.
— Arturo Gerbaud, partner of Alcogal
"We are very pleased to have new partners of the professional and human quality of Patricia, Rita, and Rafael, who have trained with us very early in their careers and have perfectly absorbed our philosophy of being always available to our customers and providing them with excellent legal services in a fast and efficient way," said Arturo Gerbaud, partner of Alcogal.
Patricia Cordero specializes in banking and finance law, as well as mergers and acquisitions. Patricia earned her Bachelor of Science (B.S.) from the Stern School of Business at New York University and her Juris Doctor (J.D.) from Emory University School of Law.
Rita de la Guardia specializes in the areas of capital markets and mergers and acquisitions. Rita earned her Bachelor of Science (B.S.) from Georgetown University and her Juris Doctor (J.D.) from Cornell Law School.
Rafael Marquínez specializes in corporate law and capital markets. Rafael earned his BA in Law and Political Science from Santa María la Antigua University, a MA in Law (LL.M.) from Duke University School of Law, and subsequently obtained a Master’s Degree in Taxation and Tax Management from the Specialized University of Authorized Public Accountant.
Arturo Gerbaud also highlighted that "Alcogal continues to invest in the professional and ethical development of the members of the firm, at all levels. We are prepared for the new challenges we will face with our clients, with a team that blends the experience of our senior partners and the innovation and dynamism of the new generation of partners and associates".
