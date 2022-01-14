Pritzker Administration Announces Federal Staffing Request Approved for Rockford's Javon Bae Hospital

CHICAGO - Governor JB Pritzker announced today the federal government has granted the state's request for medical staffing assistance for Javon Bae Hospital-Riverside in Rockford. Under the agreement, a 22-person team including clinical staff from a Healthcare Medical Task Force will be deployed to support Javon Bae doctors and nurses as they treat COVID-19 patients and other patients. This surge staffing will be available for 14-days to help reduce the strain on the hospital's Emergency Department and help other hospitals in the region who may transfer patients to Javon Bae Hospital-Riverside.

"I'm grateful to our federal partners for bringing more skilled support staff to Illinois hospitals hit hard by COVID," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Over 2,000 healthcare workers have been deployed across the state, working in reaction teams and at hospitals to expand the number of staffed hospital beds available to patients in need. My administration will continue to do everything we can to support our healthcare institutions as they pursue creative and safe solutions to build capacity for patient care throughout this unprecedented crisis."

"Health care workers on the front lines in hospitals have faced an unprecedented work situation and the State is looking at multiple ways to reduce the burden on our pandemic heroes," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "We want to thank our federal partners for their help, and we ask that the public do its part to lighten the load of hospital workers by getting vaccinated, boosted, and wearing a mask."

More than 600 people are being admitted to Illinois hospitals statewide each day for COVID-19, with a daily average of more than 7,100 patients in the hospital with COVID-19.

If you are experiencing signs of COVID-19 that do not appear to be life-threatening - including cough, fatigue, headache or loss of smell/taste - you should call your healthcare provider and discuss a treatment plan over the phone.

Individuals experiencing serious complications - such as chest pain, confusion, difficulty breathing - should seek immediate care from an emergency department.

State health officials urge residents to continue to practice preventive public health measures including getting vaccinated and boosted, wearing masks, avoiding large crowds and practicing physical distancing where possible. To find a vaccination location near you, go to vaccines.gov.