HOW TO INCORPORATE A COMPANY IN PANAMA
Incorporating a company in Panama is very simple and can be useful to facilitate local or foreign operations and investment processes.
From the general requirements to all you need to know about additional formalities and taxes; the article provides an insightful and expert view on everything required by Panamanian law in a simple way that is easy to understand for anyone looking forward to investing in the country.
“If you wish to incorporate a company in Panama to do business or to have investments in jurisdictions other than Panama, an important issue to consider when choosing between one or the other type of company is the tax treatment given to the company in the applicable jurisdictions.”, says Cristina from Alcogal.
As the world focuses its efforts on economic recovery after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the possibility of expanding operations and investments in other countries may be the determining factor in accelerating the path to success for corporations and individuals in all countries. industries and sectors. Helping them achieve their growth and development goals in 2022.
“The creation of a company involves multiple steps. However, with the proper advice of a professional law firm, incorporating your company in Panama is a simple and expeditious process.”
To learn more about this topic, read the full article at www.focusalcogal.com
About Focus by Alcogal: is a digital space that informs on relevant topics of the legal sector and evidences the experience and knowledge of the firm. Focus is ideal to get up to date on the best practices in legal transactions. We periodically publish high-level content (articles and analysis), in which we address different topics of current interest with a legal perspective.
