FDLE members graduate from the Advanced Leadership Program

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Bureau of Professional Development announces the graduation of 25 FDLE members from Class 6 of the Advanced Leadership Program. The purpose of this training is to identify and develop current members with the potential to fill key leadership positions within FDLE. This will increase the availability of experienced and capable members that are prepared to assume these roles as they become available. Topics included an overall introduction to leadership principles, emotional intelligence and followership, leadership vs. management, presentation skills, stress awareness and management, managing multiple generations, and an overview of the FDLE program areas. The program consisted of three weeks of in-class training. For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001 Class 6 Advanced Leadership Program Graduates

Zoraida Bergan, Orlando Regional Operations Center Ashley Black, Criminal Justice Information Services Dyana Chase, Pensacola Regional Operations Center Brandon Chew, Business Support Program George Dandelake, Jacksonville Regional Operations Center Antonio Emata, Criminal Justice Information Services Daniel Escalada, Jacksonville Regional Operations Center Ashley Guthrie, Criminal Justice Professionalism Division Dave Hubbard, Orlando Regional Operations Center Jennifer Jacques, Criminal Justice Professionalism Division Kathleen Mazek, Orlando Regional Operations Center John McClellan, Office of Statewide Intelligence Steven Miles, Ft. Myers Regional Operations Center Diane Mueller, Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center Rebecca Petrulis, Ft. Myers Regional Operations Center Dodi Pruitt, Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center Dennis Russo, Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center Amy Siewert, Orlando Regional Operations Center Mike Stein, Miami Regional Operations Center Andrew Tokajer, Pensacola Regional Operations Center Daniel Wallace, Orlando Regional Operations Center Pete Warren, Investigations & Forensic Science Program Brandon Whitfield, Information Technology Services Albert Willis, Tallahassee Regional Operations Center Scotty Winfrey, Capitol Police