FDLE members graduate from the Advanced Leadership Program

  ORLANDO, Fla. – The Bureau of Professional Development announces the graduation of 25 FDLE members from Class 6 of the Advanced Leadership Program. The purpose of this training is to identify and develop current members with the potential to fill key leadership positions within FDLE. This will increase the availability of experienced and capable members that are prepared to assume these roles as they become available. Topics included an overall introduction to leadership principles, emotional intelligence and followership, leadership vs. management, presentation skills, stress awareness and management, managing multiple generations, and an overview of the FDLE program areas. The program consisted of three weeks of in-class training. For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001   Class 6 Advanced Leadership Program Graduates  

 

Zoraida Bergan, Orlando Regional Operations Center  Ashley Black, Criminal Justice Information Services  Dyana Chase, Pensacola Regional Operations Center  Brandon Chew, Business Support Program George Dandelake, Jacksonville Regional Operations Center  Antonio Emata, Criminal Justice Information Services  Daniel Escalada, Jacksonville Regional Operations Center  Ashley Guthrie, Criminal Justice Professionalism Division Dave Hubbard, Orlando Regional Operations Center  Jennifer Jacques, Criminal Justice Professionalism Division Kathleen Mazek, Orlando Regional Operations Center  John McClellan, Office of Statewide Intelligence  Steven Miles, Ft. Myers Regional Operations Center  Diane Mueller, Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center  Rebecca Petrulis, Ft. Myers Regional Operations Center  Dodi Pruitt, Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center  Dennis Russo, Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center  Amy Siewert, Orlando Regional Operations Center  Mike Stein, Miami Regional Operations Center  Andrew Tokajer, Pensacola Regional Operations Center  Daniel Wallace, Orlando Regional Operations Center  Pete Warren, Investigations & Forensic Science Program Brandon Whitfield, Information Technology Services  Albert Willis, Tallahassee Regional Operations Center  Scotty Winfrey, Capitol Police 

   

