Greenup Industries Continues Progress On West Shore Lake Ponchartrain Project
Greenup's work continues on the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers’ (USACE) West Shore Lake Ponchartrain Levee stockpile projects and anticipates completing one project this summer.
Working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Greenup Industries, is stockpiling clay inside the Bonne Carre Spillway for use in levee construction projects.
The West Shore Lake Pontchartrain project is located in southeast Louisiana on the east-bank of the Mississippi River in St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, and St. James Parishes in Southeast LA. The $760 million dollar project will span 18.5 miles including 17.5 miles of levee, 1 mile of T-wall, 4 pumping stations, 2 drainage structures, and approximately 35 utility relocations. The structure will span from the Bonnet Carre Spillway to the Mississippi River Levee near Garyville and provide storm surge protection and improved resilience on the western shores of Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas. Construction of the project is being funded through a state and federal cost share, the feds will cover 65% of the project and the state will perform work - design and construction - valued at their 35% share of the total project cost.
Greenup Industries reports that the company's work on the two contracts are progressing well. Greenup’s primary role in the project has been excavating, processing, and stockpiling clay into two stockpiles inside the Bonnet Carre Spillway. The clay will be used to construct 17.5 miles of a levee system that offers a 100-year level risk reduction to the area between the Bonnet Carre spillway and Garyville. Greenup will have removed 1.5 million cubic yards of clay from the Spillway by the end of the project.
"Our role is excavate clay from the Bonnet Carre Spillway for future levee construction and hauling it in dump trucks to the assigned area, Stockpile 1, located near Airline Highway. Although weather conditions could always be better, we have successfully stockpiled nearly 60,000 cubic yards of clay out of the 1,000,000 expected. We predict productivity will increase considerably as the weather grows warmer," Greenup's Construction Manager, Steven Keen, said. Completion of operations at Stockpile 1 is expected in 2023.
In addition, Greenup Industries continue to excavate clay material for future levee projects from the borrow pit in the Spillway and transport it to designated area "Stockpile 2." The company has successfully stockpiled 300,000 of the 500,000 cubic yards of clay required. Activity is expected to increase as the weather improves. Completion of operations at Stockpile 2 is expected in 2022.
"We are honored to be part of the project that provides much needed flood protection for the River Region. This project will provide peace of mind for the residents and business, especially with the increased number of named storms," Rodney Greenup, CEO of Greenup Industries. In early August, the NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center increased the number of named storms that they first predicted back in May. The original outlook had 13-20 named storms expected for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. The mid-season update states that the season is expected to have 15-21 named storms (winds of 39 mph or greater). Of the 15-21 named storms, they predict that 7-10 will be hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or greater), of which 3-5 could become major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5 with winds 111 mph or greater).
The West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Hurricane Protection project is a joint effort of CPRA and the New Orleans District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Pontchartrain Levee District, and St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, and St. James parishes. Construction of the project is being funded through a 65 percent federal, 35 percent local cost share.
Greenup is adept at handling large-scale projects for the public good. From refurbished roads and bridges to industrial construction and maintenance, Louisiana-based Greenup Industries is behind countless projects across the Gulf South that point to the region’s growth and vibrancy. The company has expanded by leaps and bounds since its founding in 2012, becoming a leading construction contractor and provider of maintenance and third-party procurement services. With operations in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama, Greenup Industries is poised for expansion into Florida soon, says founder and CEO Rodney Greenup, a New Orleans native who began his career as a mechanical engineer and project manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “We’re continuing to grow and diversify,” says Greenup. “There’s a lot of growth potential and work to be done throughout the region.”
About Greenup Industries
Based in Kenner, Greenup Industries offers contracting and specialized construction services for industrial, commercial, and municipal clients. The company’s proprietary software, the Greenup Tracker, can connect third-party vendors with facilities that need painters, plumbers, groundskeepers, carpenters, etc.
