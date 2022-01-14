Candidate for Oregon Governor, Bud Pierce Holds Kick-Off Celebration for Supporters in Salem

Bud Pierce Holds Campaign Kick Off in Salem - Jan 2022 Bud Pierce, MD, Candidate for Oregon Governor, outside on the Capitol grounds in Salem Bud Pierce for Governor Logo Betsy Varga wants Oregon to support small business

Dr. Bud Pierce, Republican candidate for Oregon governor says our best days are coming. Hundreds of supporters gather to celebrate his 2022 campaign kick-off

Work should always be rewarded far more than non-work” — Dr. Bud Pierce, Oncologist and Candidate for Oregon Governor

SALEM, OREGON, USA, January 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hundreds of supporters gathered at the historic Willamette Heritage Center on the first Thursday in January to celebrate Bud Pierce’s 2022 Campaign Kick-Off.Dr. Bud Pierce is a Republican candidate for Oregon Governor.Supporters gathered on stage, waving signs that represented their concerns. Those included: “Support Law Enforcement,” “Solve Homelessness,” and “Demand Election Integrity.”A short campaign video compared Oregon in 2016 when Dr. Pierce won the primary and later lost to Kate Brown by only 7%, and where the state is today.Longtime friends of Dr. Pierce, Gayle and Dick Withnell welcomed guests saying Pierce is the “right choice for Oregon now.”Ken Ruettgers, former National Football League offensive tackle, shared his perspectives. Ruettgers, who played for the Green Bay Packers, now lives in Sisters, Oregon, and operates a nonprofit. The retired athlete expressed his concerns about the state. He said that the lack of leadership in Oregon had left the state struggling with homelessness, providing no support for law enforcement, and allowing small businesses to fail.Dr. Pierce’s comments first touched on the devastating loss of his wife, Selma. He then expressed concerns about how the state of Oregon is also lost.“Oregonians have lost their state, the place that we love and call home,” Dr. Pierce said. “Portland is overwhelmed by shootings, car-jackings, and violence. Businesses have fled. Crime is also increasing in our suburbs and our rural areas. More and more people live in primitive conditions, injecting themselves with powerful drugs that will lead to their death or ruin their lives. It is time for us to take back our state, to end the violence, the lawlessness, and the acceptance of lifestyles which lead to suffering and death.”He asked attendees to imagine a state where the COVID-19 pandemic is behind us, not because of overreaching mandates but because of vaccines, proper testing, and effective therapies.Guests applauded when he asked them to imagine walking safely outside, where no one lives in parks or forests and criminals are held accountable for breaking the law.Dr. Pierce shared aspirational goals for education. “Imagine if Oregon public K-12 schools are among the best in quality in our country with a variety of educational experiences…and teachers are in charge and are fully supported.”Finally, he touched on his commitment to business, building low-cost housing, managing forests, and being a state where innovators want to come and stay.“Work should always be rewarded far more than non-work,” he said to a cheering audience.The Oregon primary will be held on May 17, 2022.Bud Pierce, M.D, Ph.D. is a business owner and senior partner of Oregon Oncology Specialists, one of the last physician-owned practices on the West Coast. He announced his candidacy for governor on the Republican ticket in April 2021. Approved photos and biography can be found at www.BudPierce.org/newsroom . To arrange an interview with Dr. Pierce, email news@budpierce.org.

BudPierceCampaignKickOff2022