Commonwealth Commercial Partners Enters Atlanta Market with Huntcrest Offering

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commonwealth Commercial Partners (CCP), a leading commercial real estate firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, has secured the Asset Management and Property Management for Huntcrest, a modern master-planned office park in northeast Atlanta. CCP will handle asset and property management for two class A single-story buildings – Huntcrest A and Huntcrest B – in the unique office park.

The property was recently sold by Strategic Office Partners and purchased by The Runnymede Corporation (“Runnymede”), a family-owned commercial real estate investment, development and management company headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Samir Idris and Tim Thrall of Cushman Wakefield represented the seller and Towne Bank provided financing.

Huntcrest A is 70,821 square feet and Huntcrest B is 91,609 square feet for a total of 162,430 square feet that CCP will manage. Located at 1715 N. Brown Road in Lawrenceville, Georgia. The buildings are currently 100% leased to three high caliber technology-driven tenants – Sage Software, M3 Accounting Software and Synamedia.

Situated adjacent to I-85, Huntcrest is a premier office location in Atlanta’s Sugarloaf micro-market. The office park is surrounded by some of the most affluent suburban communities in Atlanta and is minutes away from a number of superior amenities for entertainment, dining, shopping, and sports.

“Huntcrest has had an exceptional performance history in the market and, as a result, offers a highly stable investment in one of Atlanta’s fastest-growing counties,” Middleton Smith, First Vice President with CCP’s asset management group. “We are thrilled to continue growing with our client Runnymede and to represent this highly desirable property in northeast Atlanta.”

Scott Holman, Managing Director with CCP added, “This offering gives CCP a solid footing in the Atlanta market, launching a presence that aligns with our firm’s growth strategy and goals for 2022 and the coming years.”

“The acquisition of this property is the culmination of a concerted initiative for Runnymede to expand our portfolio into several regions across the southeast, including Atlanta, Richmond, Raleigh, Charlotte, Nashville and northern Florida,” said Matt Fine, President of The Runnymede Corporation. “We are fortunate to have partnered with CCP, who already manages a significant number of properties in these markets.”

About Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC

Founded in 1996, Commonwealth Commercial is a leading full-service commercial real estate firm headquartered in Richmond, Va., with offices in Hampton Roads, Va.; Nashville, Tenn.; Jacksonville, Fla.; Tampa, Fla.; Charlotte, N.C.; Raleigh/Durham, N.C.; Greenville, S.C.; Houston, Texas; Kansas City, Mo.; St. Louis, Mo.; Columbus, Ohio; and Minneapolis, Minn., and is active in Connecticut and Illinois. The company provides demonstrated expertise in the areas of leasing, purchasing, selling, developing, consulting, property management and asset management services. To learn more, visit www.commonwealthcommercial.com

About The Runnymede Corporation

Established in Norfolk, Virginia, The Runnymede Corporation is a commercial real estate development and management firm with a diverse real estate portfolio that includes class A office buildings, multi-family properties, self-storage facilities, office/warehouse, shopping centers, mixed-use projects and light industrial. To learn more, visit www.trcva.com.