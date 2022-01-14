NIVA Health Is Helping Men Wave Goodbye to Habit-Forming ED Medications

niva health Men's Health Men's Health

At NIVA Health provides unique, advanced treatment options that can help improve health and wellness in the most natural way possible.

We’ve successfully treated thousands of patients and are happy that we found a treatment option for ED that aligns with our quality standards.” — Dr. Rafael Foss

WIXOM, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- NIVA Health, an innovative health and wellness practice with several locations across the country, is now offering a cutting-edge solution for men looking to overcome Erectile Dysfunction and Peyronie’s disease. Their Men's Health program offers a method of combined therapies using no medication or surgery.NIVA Health focuses on providing patients with advanced nonsurgical health, wellness, and weight loss solutions that focus on treating the root cause of issues to ensure safe and long-lasting results. Unlike traditional medications that may lead to dependency and unwanted side-effects, NIVA Health utilizes extracorporeal shock wave therapy (ESWT) to naturally focus on treating the cause of ED instead of masking the symptoms. This non-invasive and drug free therapy uses high-frequency, low-intensity sound waves to improve blood flow to the penis, remove micro-plaque, and stimulate the growth of new blood vessels. This therapy is supported by over 50 medical studies, which show a greater than 75% success rate in treating ED.Erectile dysfunction is a common problem many men face – especially as they get older. Fortunately, NIVA Health can improve sexual performance without the use of medication or surgery. The great thing about this revolutionary treatment is that it’s noninvasive, painless, and totally drug-free.

