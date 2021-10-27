Revolutionary GAINSWave® Treatment for Erectile Dysfunction Offered Nationally by NIVA Health Offices
NIVA Health in Naperville, IL is making waves in sexual wellness by joining the GAINSWave® movement to offer an innovative approach to Men’s Health.
I have come back from it and am very satisfied with my results. I would tell anyone to come in and try it out because it’s been so wonderful for me.”NAPERVILLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local NIVA Health Office in Naperville, IL is making waves in the medical world of sexual wellness by joining the GAINSWave® movement to offer an innovative approach to Men’s Health. This breakthrough, noninvasive medical therapy uses low-intensity shockwave therapy to enhance sexual performance and treat Erectile Dysfunction (ED) symptoms, as well as symptoms associated with Peyronie's Disease and Premature Ejaculation.
— NIVA Health Patient
As men age, the vessels in their body weaken, contract, and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, NIVA Health can enhance a man’s performance in the bedroom by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.
This network consists of 9 offices across the nation who specialize in providing patients with natural solutions for ED. Thanks to numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy not only improves Erectile Dysfunction symptoms but also sexual performance.
“The staff at NIVA is fantastic, they are very friendly and go out of their way to make sure you are extremely comfortable. The treatments really are non-invasive and not bad at all.I have come back from it and am very satisfied with my results. I would tell anyone to come in and try it out because it’s been so wonderful for me ” stated a NIVA Health patient.
Patients receiving this therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this is a great alternative to ED medications and all the side effects that go along with them.
This drug- and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man’s sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction.
They currently have offices in: Jacksonville, FL Melbourne, FL St Augustine, FL Manalapan, NJ Naperville, IL Wixom, MI and Woodstock, GA.
For more information or to schedule a complimentary consultation visit: https://www.nivamenshealth.com/
NIVA Health
NIVA Health Naperville Team
+1 630-912-9090
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
NIVA Health Reviews Men's Health from Anonymous