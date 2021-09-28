Breakthrough Neuropathy Therapy Program Launched in NIVA Health Offices
Increasing Success rates in case studies with NIVA’s program expands nationally to all of their offices.WOODSTOCK, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NIVA Health, a leader in patient care, is announcing today increased patient success rates within their specially designed Neuropathy Program.
NIVA Health has 9 locations across the US and specializes in the forefront of both traditional and non-traditional or alternative therapy options in the health and medical field. The medical providers at NIVA Health put your health as their number one priority. Their expertise and experience in nonsurgical health, wellness, and weight loss allow them to provide you with the most advanced, effective, and natural pain-relief services available. Their innovative therapies can maximize your desired results, fast – without medications or surgery.
They have successfully treated thousands of patients suffering from a wide variety of acute and chronic ailments, including arthritis, sprains and strains, pinched nerves, tendonitis, peripheral neuropathy, and soft tissue tears. They address the underlying root causes for patients suffering from neck, back, nerve, and joint pain, as well as those experiencing symptoms after surgery.
After completing the Neuropathy program with NIVA Health Margaret stated “Yes in a heartbeat, I would recommend this program and office to my friends and family.” NIVA Health has had countless other patients with the same success and satisfaction upon completing their unique Neuropathy program.
A large percentage of adults over the age of 35 suffer from peripheral neuropathy. That is more than 20 million people in the United States alone. This is a type of chronic inflammatory condition that causes a continuation of pain and lessens the quality of life for patients suffering from it. Having Neuropathy means there is a dysfunction of one or more peripheral nerves. When nerve cells are injured, they cannot successfully communicate with the brain.
Neuropathy affects the three types of peripheral nerves: sensory, motor and autonomic. These nerves connect the central nervous system (brain and spinal cord) to the rest of your body. When those nerves are damaged it produces severe and painful symptoms.
NIVA Health’s program is cutting edge, the technology is FDA cleared, and it’s covered under Medicare and most major insurances. They currently have offices in: Jacksonville, FL Melbourne, FL St Augustine, FL Manalapan, NJ Naperville, IL Wixom, MI and Woodstock, GA
