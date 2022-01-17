Imperial Systems opens a new filter division, Imperial Filtration
New filter company opens in Mercer, PA as a division of Imperial Systems.
This will bring new life to Mercer County and offer the people of Mercer and the surrounding areas an opportunity to work for a world class company with the best wages and benefits.”MERCER, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imperial Systems Inc has acquired a new facility formerly occupied by Reznor, a company that produced heating and cooling equipment. The former Reznor manufacturing building will be used to for Imperial Systems’ rapidly growing division, Imperial Filtration. The facility will be completely renovated within a few months and is expected to bring an additional 50 new jobs to Mercer County in 2022.
— Jeremiah Wann
“We are very excited about the acquisition and renovation of the former Reznor heater factory. This will bring new life to Mercer County and offer the people of Mercer and the surrounding areas an opportunity to work for a world class company with the best wages and benefits. We have a passion for taking old factories and repurposing them into modern facilities. Four years ago, we purchased and refurbished the 95,000 sq ft Chevron building on 62 between Mercer and Sharon. That building is probably the most well-known manufacturing building in the area. With the purchase of the Reznor and Chevron factory, we have revived two of the most iconic buildings in Mercer County. With the two factories we are planning to be operating with over 200 employees over the next 4 years. We are building this new division based on the same high morals and values that we have built the world-renowned Imperial Systems brand. All of the products that we build are designed to improve the health, safety and quality of people’s lives in factories around the world.”
President and CEO Jeremiah Wann
The Imperial Filtration division will focus on manufacturing cartridge filters for industrial dust collection equipment. Imperial Filtration takes their superior technology already used in the CMAXX’s DeltaMAXX filters and makes it available in filters for almost all industrial air filtration equipment. During the renovation of this space, Imperial Filtration will also house a new state of the art ASHRAE Standard 199 test lab and rig. This equipment will allow Imperial to further push the bar as the most innovative company in the Dust collection and air filtration market.
The former Reznor factory owned by Nortek once employed 300 employees, but they closed this facility in 2019. The building is 90,000 sq ft and sits on 14 acres of land. The building has 14 loading docks and is located within minutes of major highways. This location allows quick shipments to most locations across North America.
A few organizations provided a lot of support to make this happen:
Gary Dovey, the Vice President of Penn Northwest Development Corp, says he is “Thankful to work with such local businesses and members. In fact, Imperial Systems is a homegrown local business with Jeremiah as a visionary leader who continues to grow this business and hire talented individuals. Further, Jeremiah and Imperial Systems exemplifies the American Dream by Starting It, Making It, and Growing It In Mercer County, PA”.
Lucy Wann, Realtor, Coldwell Banker “Jeremiah and Imperial Systems, Inc. are defining the American spirit and innovation in bringing this facility to life by rehabilitation and adding many new jobs! It is my pleasure to be part of the team closing on this 90,000 sq ft manufacturing facility in Mercer Borough, Mercer, PA. This is fabulous news for 2021 and Mercer County! Congratulations on rehabbing the Chevron Building and now the Reznor Building! This is something to celebrate with your passion and state of the art Dust & Fume Collectors making our community strong and prosperous”!
Diane M. McNaughton, the Chief of Staff for the Office of State Senator Michele Brooks “It’s a pleasure to see Imperial Systems and other businesses in Mercer County grow and succeed!” Senator Michele Brooks said, “I congratulate Imperial Systems, Jeremiah Wann and his employees on helping to create a healthy and safe work environment in properties across the nation and the globe, while creating many local manufacturing jobs, and a more vibrant Mercer County. I thank him for his innovative approach to indoor air quality, which will produce an additional 50 jobs in the next two years and 100 in the next four years. Thank you, also, to Mercer Borough for their partnership with completing the access bridge to this property.”
Justin Badger
Imperial Systems, Inc.
+1 724-662-2801
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Imperial Filtration Advantage