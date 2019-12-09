The All New DeltaMAXX Prime Cartridge Filter

Imperial Systems Inc DeltaMAXX Prime Cartridge Filter

Imperial Systems introduces the new, upgraded DeltaMAXX Prime cartridge filter for all CMAXX and Shadow dust and fume collection systems.

MERCER, PA, USA, December 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imperial Systems introduces the new, upgraded DeltaMAXX Prime cartridge filter for all CMAXX and Shadow dust and fume collection systems. The DeltaMAXX Prime filter leads the industry with 400 square feet of nanofiber media. The oval shape improves pulse cleaning efficiency, and low initial pressure drop leads to increased filter life.Customers who currently own a CMAXX or Shadow dust and fume collector from Imperial Systems will be able to upgrade to the DeltaMAXX Prime filter in the near future. In addition, new CMAXX and Shadow systems will be shipping with DeltaMAXX Prime filters beginning in 2020.In addition to the nanofiber material, this filter will also be available in regular and high temperature special media such as spunbond. With the increased filter media, new Imperial Systems collectors can take advantage of an improved air to cloth ratio for more cost-efficient design.DeltaMAXX Prime filters feature double gaskets to prevent air leaks. The unique filter pan is easy to handle, with no sharp edges. Handles allow easy lifting without touching or damaging the filter media. The filters will not ramp over each other during installation, and the filter pan design interacts with the door mechanism to keep the door from closing with filters installed incorrectly.For questions about the new DeltaMAXX Prime filter from Imperial Systems, please reach out to our team for help.7320 W. Market St.Mercer, PA 16137



