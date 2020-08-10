The Air-Port by Imperial Systems Inc reinvents the weld fume hood
The Air-Port by Imperial Systems reinvents the weld fume hood. The Air-Port accommodates manual and robotic welders, protects people and expensive equipment.MERCER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Air-Port by Imperial Systems Inc reinvents the weld fume hood. Designed and built in the USA, the Air-Port brings several patent pending design innovations to welding ventilation. The Air-Port accommodates manual and robotic welders, protects people and expensive equipment, and leaves more open floor space in which to work.
The Air-Port features a two-legged design that supports the arched hood. With two central legs instead of one at each corner, it allows people to move and work more easily. The two compact central legs contain the hood’s ductwork, with additional ductwork running across the hood and connecting easily to existing ductwork with no holes to cut in the hood. Dampers in the hood allow users to adjust airflow for their individual needs.
Unlike any other welding hood, the Air-Port also features an optional built-in spark trap to improve safety in situations where sparks are a hazard. The arched hood shape captures more fumes, and it is compatible with many different welding types and materials. Welders will find working under the Air-Port more spacious, making it easier to move around their work area or access machines for maintenance.
The Air-Port’s design means that it arrives on a pallet and can be installed by two people in less than an hour. Because ductwork comes pre-installed inside the hood, there’s no need to cut another hole for it. The Air-Port installs more easily than a cheap, lightweight weld hood, but functions better than an expensive custom one.
Priced to fit almost any budget, the Air-Port improves welding ventilation with its built-in ductwork and adjustable dampers. It combines sturdiness and protection with functional innovations to change the way the industry thinks about welding hoods. Consult with an Imperial Systems Inc representative if you are interested in the Air-Port or would like more information.
All products manufactured by Imperial Systems Inc are made in the USA. A member of our experienced team will be happy to visit your facility and help determine how the Air-Port can fit into your new or existing needs.
Justin Badger
Imperial Systems, Inc.
+1 800-918-3013
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn