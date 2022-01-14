Utah COVID-19 Briefing: Jan. 14, 2022

SALT LAKE CITY (Jan. 14, 2022) — Click here to watch this week’s COVID-19 briefing.

The virus is so prevalent right now that anybody who has symptoms should assume they are positive. And almost anybody who has spent any time in public settings over the past two weeks should assume they have been exposed.

People who are symptomatic do not need to seek out testing and instead should isolate at home for five days. They should then wear a mask for at least five more days.

Test to Stay programs at schools are on hold. Given the rapid spread of Omicron, and the widespread availability of vaccines for school-aged kids, health officials have recommended we defer all Test to Stay events. Until Test to Stay resumes, schools must continue to stress the importance of staying home if someone is sick or has a positive test result and to follow the current isolation guidance from the Department of Health.

Some people, however, should absolutely still seek testing — including those who have an underlying condition that puts you at high-risk for severe disease; are visiting a vulnerable individual; work in a health care or congregate living setting and have been exposed or are symptomatic; or who tested positive previously or are getting over symptoms and are seeking confirmation that infection has passed when you are exiting isolation.

More than 70% of people ages 12 and older are now fully vaccinated, and almost 38% of adults have gotten their booster.

