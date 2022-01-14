Submit Release
News Search

There were 757 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,258 in the last 365 days.

Utah COVID-19 Briefing: Jan. 14, 2022

Tags: COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY (Jan. 14, 2022) — Click here to watch this week’s COVID-19 briefing. 

ASL interpretation is provided. Traducción al español en EmergenciasUtah.

Some information from this briefing includes:

  • The virus is so prevalent right now that anybody who has symptoms should assume they are positive. And almost anybody who has spent any time in public settings over the past two weeks should assume they have been exposed.
  • People who are symptomatic do not need to seek out testing and instead should isolate at home for five days. They should then wear a mask for at least five more days.
  • Test to Stay programs at schools are on hold. Given the rapid spread of Omicron, and the widespread availability of vaccines for school-aged kids, health officials have recommended we defer all Test to Stay events. Until Test to Stay resumes, schools must continue to stress the importance of staying home if someone is sick or has a positive test result and to follow the current isolation guidance from the Department of Health. 
  • Some people, however, should absolutely still seek testing — including those who have an underlying condition that puts you at high-risk for severe disease; are visiting a vulnerable individual; work in a health care or congregate living setting and have been exposed or are symptomatic; or who tested positive previously or are getting over symptoms and are seeking confirmation that infection has passed when you are exiting isolation.
  • More than 70% of people ages 12 and older are now fully vaccinated, and almost 38% of adults have gotten their booster. 

Learn more by watching the entire COVID-19 briefing on YouTubeFacebookTwitter, or LinkedIn. You can find the latest information on the coronavirus in Utah at coronavirus.utah.gov.

###

You just read:

Utah COVID-19 Briefing: Jan. 14, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.