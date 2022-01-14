Organic Food and Beverages Market to Reach USD 1284.73 Billion By 2030 : Key Drivers and Challenges : Fatpos Global

Organic Food and Beverages Market to surpass USD 1284.73 billion by 2030 from USD 255.72 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 17.52% in the coming years, i.e., 2020-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Organic Food and Beverages Market–Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 1284.73 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 17.52% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, Organic Food and Beverages Market is projected to grow rapidly, owing to the health benefits and eco-friendly features, over the forecasted period. production of food products through organic farming techniques have estimated notable growth in the market expansion. growing awareness for the food and beverage benefits is projected to fuel the market growth in the coming years. The accelerated acquisition for organic food and beverages among the consumers is propelling the growth of the Global Organic Food and Beverages Market.

“Initiatively, government’s focus on improving awareness for organic and Non-GM products Globally are the factors to increase demand for driving the market growth in the coming years. Ample of extensive R&D activities from leading manufacturers focusing on the betterment of product texture, shelf life, taste, and nutritional value are significantly having a favorable impact on the Organic Food and Beverages market development. Mounting demand for organic beverages in developed countries such as the United States, France, the United Kingdom, and Germany is reputed to lead the boost in the Organic Food and Beverages Global market further. The commonness of diseases, such as obesity and diabetes, are expected to aid the growth of embryonic markets, globally”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Organic Food and Beverages Market: Key Players

• Cargill Inc.

• Danone,

• Dean Foods Company

• Starbucks Corporation

• ConAgra Brand, Inc.

• Kerry Group Plc

• Horizon Organic

• Nestle SA

• PepsiCo Inc.

• The Coca-Cola Company

Consumption of organic food and beverages lowers the health risks such as cardiac arrests, diabetes as they are non-toxic and Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO). these Organic food and beverages are processed without any harmful chemicals or pesticides that could do any kind of harm to the human-kind. Natural juices are, among other things, a type of drink without synthetic pesticides, growth hormones, genetic engineering, and artificial flavors, pigments, and preservatives. The organic drinks market is approaching as people begin to take an interest in natural drinks instead of carbonated drinks. Organic juices offer several health benefits.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the Organic Food and Beverages Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into the growth that is witnessed in the market. Organic Food and Beverages Market is segmented by Product Type into Bakery and Confectionary, Meat & Seafood, Coffee & Tea and Beer & Wine; By Packaging Material Glass, Plastic, Paper, Metal, and Others; By Distribution Channel Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Retail Stores, Online Stores. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Organic Food and Beverages Market report also contains analysis on:

By Product Type

• Bakery and Confectionary

• Meat & Seafood

• Coffee & Tea and

• Beer & Wine

By Packaging Material

• Glass

• Plastic

• Paper

• Metal

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Retail Stores

• Online Stores

