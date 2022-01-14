Connected Agriculture Market Size to Grow by USD 9.03 Bn Globally, by 2030 | CAGR of 18.9 % | Fatpos Global
Global Connected Agriculture Market to surpass USD 9.03 billion by 2030 from USD 2.26 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 18.9 % in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Connected Agriculture Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 9.03 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 18.9% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, The main driving forces behind the growth of precise agriculture include increased agricultural mechanisms in developing countries, rising labour costs as a result of a lack of skilled labour, increased pressure for food supplies in the world as a result of increasing population, significant savings on smart farming techniques and government initiatives to adopt advanced agricultural technology. The increasing need for an optimal crop production with scarce funds gives it tremendous popularity among farmers.
“The growing demand for different solutions to improve returns for farmers supports the growth of the connected agricultural market. In addition, different service providers focus on the global linked agriculture market to provide their end-users with concurrent information. In addition, mobile transaction service providers can shape farmers' real-time expenses. This supported further share in the market connected farming market, thereby providing market participants with a number of opportunities over the coming years.”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.
Get FREE Sample copy of this Report with Graphs and Charts at: https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-757
Note- This report sample includes
• Brief Introduction to the research report.
• Table of Contents (Scope covered as a part of the study)
• Research methodology
• Key Player mentioned in the report
• Data presentation
• Market Taxonomy
• Size & Share Analysis
• Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis
(Get fastest 12 Hours free sample report delivery from Fatpos Global. The final sample report covers COVID-19 Analysis.)
Global Connected Agriculture Market: Key Players
• SAP SE
• IBM (US)
• Microsoft (US)
• AT&T (US)
• Deere & Company (US)
• Accenture (Ireland)
• Cisco (US)
• Oracle (US)
• Iteris (US)
• Trimble (US)
• SMAG (France)
• SatSure (UK)
• Other Prominent Players
Connected farming is described as the use of modern technical solutions and services for the improvement, management and control of pre-production, in-production and post-production farming activities. Connected farming involves four main steps: data detection, data communications and data storage. Different stakeholders such as farmer, farmers, livestock producers, farming cooperatives, agricultural businesses, grapes, seed companies, fertilizer enterprises, food and drink companies and governments can use the information gathered from these steps to make actual decisions that maximize their return on investment (RoI). Connected agriculture technology gives farmers the appropriate skills and know-how about different techniques for improving farm productivity, seed and fertilizer use, weather forecasting, and more. Thereby, connected agriculture technology helps farms to regularly update a weather forecast to help avoid farmers from losing crops in the case of premature rains or droughts and is therefore dependent on monsoons in most countries.
Up to 25% Discount, Inquiry Now: https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-757
In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Connected Farming market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by the platform into Device Management, Application Enablement, and Connectivity Management. By application, the market is segmented into Pre-Production Planning and Management, In-Production Planning and Management, and Post-Production Planning and Management. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.
Market Regions
• North America:(U.S. and Canada)
• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)
Download PDF Boucher: https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-757
Connected Agriculture Segments:
By Application
• Pre-Production Planning and Management
• In-Production Planning and Management
• Post-Production Planning and Management
By Platform
• Device Management
• Application Enablement
• Connectivity Management
Related Reports
• Indoor Farming Market
• Agricultural Fumigants Market
About US
Fatpos Global is a consulting and research firm focused on market research, business services, and sourcing. We have trusted advisors to senior executives of leading enterprises, providers, and investors. Our firm helps clients improve operational and financial performance through a hands-on process that supports them in making well-informed decisions that deliver high-impact results and achieve sustained value. Our insight and guidance empower clients to improve organizational efficiency, effectiveness, agility, and responsiveness.
Scott Lund
Fatpos Global
+1 484-775-0523
info@fatposglobal.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter