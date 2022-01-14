Williston Barracks / VAPO, VOC
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1000070
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer
STATION: Vermont State Police – Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: January 3, 2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: 4342 Route 108S, Jeffersonville
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Violation of Conditions
ACCUSED: John Van Hazinga
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 5, 2022 The Vermont State Police received a report that John Van Hazinga violated his conditions and an abuse prevention order that was in place. Further investigation determined Van Hazinga did violate both the conditions and the order by visiting the victim’s place of employment on January 3rd. Van Hazinga was cited into Lamoille County Court, Criminal Division on February 2, 2022.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: February 2, 2022/ 1230 hours
COURT: Lamoille County Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.