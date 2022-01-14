Williston Barracks / VAPO, VOC

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1000070

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer

STATION: Vermont State Police – Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: January 3, 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: 4342 Route 108S, Jeffersonville

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Violation of Conditions

ACCUSED: John Van Hazinga

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 5, 2022 The Vermont State Police received a report that John Van Hazinga violated his conditions and an abuse prevention order that was in place. Further investigation determined Van Hazinga did violate both the conditions and the order by visiting the victim’s place of employment on January 3rd. Van Hazinga was cited into Lamoille County Court, Criminal Division on February 2, 2022.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: February 2, 2022/ 1230 hours

COURT: Lamoille County Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.