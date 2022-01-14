Jamestown Motor Vehicle office closing early today
BISMARCK, N.D. - Due to winter weather conditions, the Jamestown Motor Vehicle branch will be closing at 12:00 p.m. today.
A list of other motor vehicle branch office locations can be found on the NDDOT website at dot.nd.gov.
The NDDOT would like to remind motorists there are several Motor Vehicle services that can be completed online.
Motor Vehicle online services:
- Renew Motor Vehicle Registration
- Non-Resident Temporary Registration
- Address Change System
- Email Maintenance System
- Mobility-Impaired Placard Online Renewal
- Personalized/Special Request Plate Search
- Fee and Credit Calculator
- Title Status Check
- North Dakota Resident 30 Temporary Registration
- IRP: fleet and vehicle-renewal, added vehicle, weight increase, duplicate plate, duplicate cab card, duplicate decal
- IFTA: quarterly tax return, account renewal, duplicate decals, duplicate license
For more information about motor vehicle services, please visit our website at dot.nd.gov or call our toll-free number 1-855-NDROADS (637-6237).