Jill Krutick Fine Art Gallery In Partnership with SHIM Art Network Opens Vox Populi Print Collective Art Exhibition
Featuring 24 printmakers in an art exhibition called "RE-VISION" at Jill Krutick Fine Art Gallery located in Mamaroneck, Westchester, New York
We are thrilled to be partnering with SHIM Art Network and Vox Populi Print Collective. Marrying gallery exhibitions with online marketing allows us to forge ahead despite pandemic pressures.”MAMARONECK, NEW YORK, USA, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jill Krutick Fine Art Gallery is delighted to announce the opening of a new art exhibition called “RE-VISION” on January 14, 2022. In partnership with SHIM Art Network, the gallery will be featuring 24 printmakers from the Vox Populi Print Collective (@voxpopuliprintcollective) curated by Barry Carlsen (@barrycarlsen). In lieu of an opening reception for the exhibition we will be hosting an Instagram Live event. This event will feature the curator and exhibition organizers together with several of the show’s artists on Thursday, January 27th from 6-7 P.M. The exhibit will be on view at Jill Krutick Fine Art Gallery, located at 425 Mount Pleasant Ave. Mamaroneck, NY 10543 until February 18, 2022 by appointment only. An online exhibition of the work is available on Artsy.net.
— Jill Krutick, gallery owner & artist
For more information about the exhibition, visit the gallery’s website: jillkrutickfineart.com or Instagram page @jillkrutickfineartgallery.
Barry Carlsen, co-founder of the Vox Populi Print Collective says, “After enduring this last year, or four years for that matter, now seems like the right time for us all to RE-create ourselves, RE-invigorate our relationships, RE-set our intentions, and RE-start the parts of our life that were put on hold. Let’s use this time for reflection to create a new VISION for the future. Be your focus micro or macro, personal or political, cautious, or optimistic, now is the time for RE•VISION!”
Co-founder of the Vox Populi Print Collective and SHIM Art Network, Peter Hopkins, said “These events highlight the ways @shimartnetwork has created new possibilities for both digital and analog hosting of high-quality art often overlooked by traditional galleries.”
Gallerist and artist, Jill Krutick added, “We are thrilled to be partnering with SHIM Art Network and the Vox Populi Print Collective to host a talented array of artists. Marrying gallery exhibitions with online marketing and promotional efforts allows us to forge ahead despite pandemic pressures.”
Featured artists include: John Balistreri, Pete Bouchard, CathyJean Clark, Lindsey Clark-Ryan, Stephanie Copoulos-Selle, Rachel Durfee, Shiela Goloborotko, Rachael Griffin, Jay Handy, Derek Hibbs, Mary Hood, Luke Johnson, Joseph Lupo, Berel Lutsky, Kathryn Maxwell, Myken McDowell, Gail D. Panske, Jayne Reid Jackson, Barry Roal Carlsen, Andy Rubin, Michael Schultze, Tori Tasch, Roberto Torres Mata, Mark A. Wilson
Please contact Jill Krutick at (914) 522-0420 or at jsk@jillkrutickfineart.com if you have any questions or want to arrange a visit to see the exhibition.
About Jill Krutick Fine Art
Jill Krutick Fine Art is a working artist studio and fine art gallery conveniently located in Westchester, just north of New York City. The gallery is located in the Mamaroneck village center and across the street from the NYC Metro North stop (Mamaroneck). Run by gallerist and fine artist Jill Krutick, the gallery showcases both emerging and established artists. Opened in 2018 as a gallery-styled artist studio, the modern space now also features highly curated group artist exhibitions. For more information, visit jillkrutickfineart.com or @jillkrutickfineart and @jillkrutickfineartgallery on Instagram.
About SHIM Art Network and Peter Hopkins
Peter Hopkins co-founded the SHIM Art Network in 2015, the world’s first integrated artist network. SHIM Art Network is an arts exhibition service company that fills the gaps in the art world, providing essential digital and analog infrastructure and resources to artists, curators, galleries, universities, and other organizations through our Exhibitor Groups. Via membership in a SHIM Exhibitor Group, artists can access durable and sustainable online visibility via SHIM’s platform on Artsy.net and invitations from their Exhibitor Group to show their work in analog exhibitions hosted by SHIM in partnership with galleries, pop-up spaces, and art fairs around the world. For more information, visit shhhim.com or @shimartnetwork on Instagram.
About Vox Populi Print Collective
The Vox Populi Print Collective is an international artist guild founded in 2017 by artists Barry Carlsen and Peter Hopkins. Our goal is to honor fine art printmaking and provide high-quality exhibitions for members. Since 2017, the guild has exhibited in: Brooklyn, NY; Basel, Switzerland; Berlin, Germany; Montreal, Canada; Washington, DC; Los Angeles, CA; Dallas, TX; Aspen, CO; Madison, WI and other cities in the USA. Plans for 2022 exhibitions include New York, NY, Venice, Italy, Berlin, Germany and Oaxaca, Mexico. The guild also presents rotating exhibitions on Artsy.net. Contact Barry Carlsen at bcarlsen@wisc.edu for more information. Visit www.shhhim.com/voxpop and follow us on Instagram @voxpopuliprintcollective
