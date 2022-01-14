Help for Aspiring Performers Ages 35 and Above
The Mattanna Five-Dimensional Performing Arts Experience set for Saturday, February 12, 2022, in Orlando, FLORLANDA, FLORIDA, USA, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singers, dancers, actors, musicians, and creative expressionists aged 35 and older have a new place to delve into their art and refine their craft. Mattanna is a five-dimensional performing arts experience that is currently launching at www.mattanna.org.
Mattanna helps aspiring performers overcome obstacles, hone their skills, and build their confidence when performing on stage, or in front of a camera. It offers a safe, judgment-free space for men and women from all backgrounds and levels of experience to explore their favorite performance art, add more happiness and satisfaction to their life, and build their resumé too.
The organization was founded by married couple, Matthew and Joanna Tress of Orlando, Florida. Joanna's experience as a composer, lead vocalist, flutist, and community theater actress. Combined with Matthew's experience as a dancer, assistant DJ and positive rapper, the duo used a 35-year-long foundation to build genuine connections and bring out the best in all of their program participants.
Interested individuals can visit www.mattanna.org and take the survey to introduce themselves to what has been described as a "dynamic and fabulous" community. They will also have the opportunity to buy a ticket to Mattanna's signature event: The Mattanna Five-Dimensional Performing Arts Experience on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. EST.
Mattanna’s "Sensational Second Saturday" three-hour workshop via Zoom (r)(tm) includes these highlights in the immersive experience:
-- Spontaneous Creative Collaboration
-- Narrative Writing Exercise
-- Dream Scene Exploration
-- Open Mic Performances
-- Fun and Games
Tickets are $47. Participants who purchase tickets by midnight on January 31, 2022, will receive an Early Bird Goodie Gift Pack in the mail.
"The event features a little something for everyone to get their artistic and creative juices flowing," explained Joanna Tress.
Mattana hopes to attract a multitude of enthusiasts by offering a variety of options to participate in. Matthew Tress says that "Individual coaching, group exercises, masterminds, and showcases are all part of the mix."
For more information, please e-mail info@mattanna.org or call/text 407-577-5413.
CONTACTS
https://mattanna.org/
https://www.facebook.com/Mattanna5DX/
linkedin.com/in/joanna-tress-mattanna5dx
Fran Briggs
eMediaCampaigns!
+1 928-275-1342
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Matthew and Joanna Tress: What is Mattanna?