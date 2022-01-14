Offshore Wind Energy Market to Witness Impressive Growth USD 81.73 Billion By 2030| CAGR of 21.7% | Fatpos Global

Global Offshore Wind Turbines Market to surpass USD 81.73 billion by 2030 from USD 26.24 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 21.7% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30,

PHILADELPHIA, UNITES STATES , January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Offshore Wind Turbines Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 81.73 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 21.7% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, increasing the emissions of the atmosphere and offering policy incentives and tax rebates for the installation of wind towers contribute to growth of the Offshore Wind Tower. Also, governments across different countries are also designed to stimulate a beneficial structure for their policies and regulatory system to promote renewable energy generation globally.

“Carbon emissions in the atmosphere are rising and are one of the main anthropological causes of climate change. The key explanation for this carbon pollution is the combustion or decomposition or combustion of fossil fuels such as oil, coal, and gas. A variety of significant proposals are being required to minimize emissions, such as energy conservation at residence or on the job, the use of public transport and renewable resources such as solar, wind, hydro, tidal, geothermal, and biomass, hence accelerating the growth of Offshore Wind Energy”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Global Offshore Wind Turbines: Key Players

• Siemens AG

• General Electric

• Trinity Structural Towers, Inc.

• ENERCON GmbH

• WINDAR Renovables

• Vestas Wind Systems A/S

• Shanghai Taisheng Wind Power Equipment Co. Ltd.

• Suzlon Energy Limited

• CS Wind Corporation

• Other Prominent Players

Offshore wind energy is the technology that allows wind turbines near the oceans and lakes to generate electricity from the wind. Offshore wind power has various advantages, including renewable energy generation. Power is produced at greater speeds onshore than onshore, which has a good impact on market development. The turbine is located at appropriate elevations to generate electrical power from wind. High wind velocity is required for complete turbines with increased capacity.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Offshore Wind Turbines Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. Global Offshore Wind Turbines market is segmented by component into Turbine, Substructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Others. Global Offshore Wind Turbines market is divided by application into Utility and Non-Utility. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Offshore Wind Turbines Segments:

By Component

• Turbine

• Substructure

• Electrical Infrastructure

• Others

By Application

• Utility

• Non-Utility

