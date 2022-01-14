SUNY School Partners with Local Syracuse Company for Community COVID Testing

Young female uses Clarifi COVID-19 Oral Saliva Swab Test

SUNY schools across New York State are partnering with Syracuse-based Quadrant Biosciences to open a COVID testing site for members of the community.

SUNY schools across New York State are partnering with Syracuse-based Quadrant Biosciences to open free COVID testing sites for members of the community. The new sites are open to the public and intended to help address the growing demand for additional COVID testing sites in the county.

Adults or children who are looking to get tested are encourage to schedule an appointment. Anyone experiencing active COVID symptoms is strongly encouraged to consult their healthcare provider to determine if testing is appropriate or if they need to seek further examination. The Clarifi COVID-19 Saliva test from Quadrant Biosciences is currently the most sensitive saliva test on the market, and can detect all known variants including the Omicron variant.

“We are happy to partner with SUNY to support access to COVID PCR testing as we recognize there is an unmet need in the community for access to testing,” said Rita Romano, President of Quadrant Laboratories, the laboratory division of Quadrant Biosciences.

"By opening these symptomatic testing locations and providing access to COVID PCR testing, we’re hoping to alleviate the pressure hospitals and doctor’s offices are feeling and allow them to get back to routine visits with their patients. Additionally, the recent uptick in positive cases coupled with the emergence of the Omicron variant makes access to testing even more critical as a mitigation strategy to COVID-19.”

Appointments can be scheduled through Quadrant Bioscience's website. Testing will be done using the Clarifi COVID-19 Saliva Test. All participants will need to register and create an account at app.clarifi-covid-19.com to access their results. Results will be available within 2-3 days of testing.

Testing is free to community members.

About Quadrant Biosciences

Quadrant Biosciences is a life science company developing molecular diagnostic solutions for large-scale health issues. The company has entered into collaborative research relationships with a number of institutions including SUNY Upstate Medical University and Penn State University to explore and develop novel biomarker technologies with a focus on Autism Spectrum Disorder, concussion, and Parkinson's disease. Recently, it has leveraged its expertise in RNA analysis to address the Covid-19 pandemic. Quadrant participates in the Start-up NY program, a New York State economic development program. For more information about Quadrant, please visit www.quadrantbiosciences.com.

The Clarifi COVID-19 Test Kit has not been FDA cleared or approved. It has been authorized by the FDA under an emergency use authorization for use by authorized laboratories that are certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA), 42 U.S.C. §263a, and meet requirements to perform high-complexity tests. Clarifi COVID-19 has been authorized only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens, and is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostic tests for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner.