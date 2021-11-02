Wakaba Tessier Joins Quadrant Biosciences as General Counsel

Wakaba Tessier

Wakaba will be providing strategic and practical advice to senior leadership as the company navigates the healthcare system.

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quadrant Biosciences Inc., a developer of novel molecular diagnostic tools, announced that Wakaba Tessier has joined the company as General Counsel. She will be providing strategic and practical advice to senior leadership as the company navigates the healthcare system. Tessier was most recently a Partner at Husch Blackwell LLP, an AmLaw 100 law firm.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Quadrant Biosciences team,“ said Tessier. “I am excited by the opportunity to be a part of a fast-growing company with fantastic leaders, dedicated colleagues, and unlimited potential. I am looking forward to being an integral part of the growth and success at Quadrant Biosciences.”

During her tenure at Husch Blackwell, Tessier’s practice focused on state and federal health privacy law, federal fraud and abuse issues related to the Stark Law, the False Claims Act and the Anti-Kickback Statute, and complex issues facing pharmacies and laboratories. She also led various business development initiatives and Associate recruiting activities on behalf of the firm. Tessier earned a B.A. from Wellesley College and J.D. from Washington University in St. Louis School of Law.

"I’m thrilled to have someone of Wakaba’s caliber and experience join our senior management team as General Counsel,” said Richard Uhlig, Quadrant Founder and CEO. "She is a highly experienced legal executive with a strong background in the healthcare system, and I am confident that she will be an outstanding addition to our management team.”

About Quadrant Biosciences

Quadrant Biosciences is a biotech company developing molecular diagnostic solutions for large-scale health issues. The company has entered into collaborative research relationships with a number of institutions including SUNY Upstate Medical University and Penn State University to explore and develop novel biomarker technologies with a focus on Autism Spectrum Disorder, concussion, and Parkinson's disease. Recently, it has leveraged its expertise in RNA analysis to address the Covid-19 pandemic. Quadrant participates in the Start-up NY program, a New York State economic development program. For more information about Quadrant, please visit www.quadrantbiosciences.com.

About Emergency Use Authorization Status

The Clarifi COVID-19 Test Kit has not been FDA cleared or approved. It has been authorized by the FDA under an emergency use authorization for use by authorized laboratories that are certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA), 42 U.S.C. §263a, and meet requirements to perform high-complexity tests. Clarifi COVID-19 has been authorized only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens, and is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostic tests for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner.

https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/coronavirus-covid-19-and-medical-devices/sars-cov-2-reference-panel-comparative-data