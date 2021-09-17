Quadrant Biosciences to Offer Affordable Clarifi COVID-19 Testing to Businesses

To help meet the new federal government testing mandate, Quadrant Biosciences is offering affordable COVID testing to businesses throughout NYS.

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quadrant Biosciences Inc., a developer of molecular diagnostic tools, announced today that they will offer New York businesses with 100 or more employees affordable, weekly COVID testing to help meet new testing mandates that were announced by the federal government this week.

The company’s Clarifi COVID-19 Test, developed in partnership with SUNY Upstate Medical University ("SUNY Upstate"), is a non-invasive, and easy to administer saliva swab test, and one of the few saliva tests to have received FDA emergency use authorization for pooled testing. Moreover, with a limit of detection (“LOD”) of as few as 600 copies of the SARS-CoV-2 virus per mL, the Clarifi COVID-19 test is the most sensitive saliva test currently on the market as referenced by the Food and Drug Administration¹.

The federal government recently announced that the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is developing a rule that will require all employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated, or require any workers who remain unvaccinated to produce a weekly negative test result.

To date, Quadrant’s Clarifi COVID-19 pooled testing program has been successfully adopted by numerous universities, K-12 schools, and government agencies. Recognizing that many private businesses across New York state, as well as the country, may need to quickly implement a testing program to satisfy this impending mandate, Quadrant is now offering its comprehensive and affordable testing solution to businesses. In addition to providing the test kits, the Clarifi COVID-19 testing program includes lab processing, result access via custom web app, training materials, and an account mentor to walk you through the onboarding process.

The Clarifi COVID-19 Saliva Test is authorized for self-collection, so employers and employees can easily test on-site, with test results being delivered within 24-48 hours of samples arriving at Quadrant’s lab. Employees, as well as designated “Organization Managers” for the company, will be able to quickly access results via an exclusive web app and make informed decisions should a positive case arise.

To learn more about COVID workplace testing, visit http://worksafe.quadrantbiosciences.com or request more information by completing a COVID request form.



About Quadrant Biosciences

Quadrant Biosciences is a life science company developing molecular diagnostic solutions for large-scale health issues. The company has entered into collaborative research relationships with a number of institutions including SUNY Upstate Medical University and Penn State University to explore and develop novel biomarker technologies with a focus on Autism Spectrum Disorder, concussion, and Parkinson's disease. Recently, it has leveraged its expertise in RNA analysis to address the Covid-19 pandemic. Quadrant participates in the Start-up NY program, a New York State economic development program. For more information about Quadrant, please visit www.quadrantbiosciences.com.

¹https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/coronavirus-covid-19-and-medical-devices/sars-cov-2-reference-panel-comparative-data

The Clarifi COVID-19 Test Kit has not been FDA cleared or approved. It has been authorized by the FDA under an emergency use authorization for use by authorized laboratories that are certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA), 42 U.S.C. §263a, and meet requirements to perform high-complexity tests. Clarifi COVID-19 has been authorized only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens, and is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostic tests for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner.