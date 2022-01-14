empatiX Consulting Joins the Qualtrics Partner Network

Combining empathy, data and experience. Here at empatiX, we know that emotions drive behavior. We'll help you tap in.

empatiX Consulting officially announces joining the Qualtrics Partner Network (QPN), making empatiX Consulting Services available to Qualtrics customers.

Being a member of the QPN allows us to take a seamless approach to supporting customers’ XM initiatives” — empatiX Consulting co-founder Brian Cruikshank

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today empatiX Consulting officially announces joining the Qualtrics Partner Network (QPN), making empatiX Consulting Services available to Qualtrics customers.

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, provides customers a single, cloud-native platform that enables companies to bring together their experience and operational data across the four core experiences of any business: customer, employee, product and brand.

The partnership will combine Qualtrics’ leading XM technology with the advisory support offered by empatiX Consulting. Qualtrics customers across numerous industries have already begun to take advantage of the combined services to drive revenue growth and improve operational efficiencies.

empatiX Consulting co-founder Brian Cruikshank notes that, “We (empatiX) are thrilled to be in the Qualtrics Partner Network to leverage their leading XM platform. We are uniquely positioned to bring our technology experience and consulting expertise to more clients in partnership with Qualtrics. Being a member of the QPN allows us to take a seamless approach to supporting customers’ XM initiatives.”

Co-founder Jess Horkan adds, “By implementing proven frameworks that are customized for each client’s need, we bring a human-centered playbook to the XM platform that enhances and evolves the brand, customer and product experiences clients deliver.”

empatiX Consulting helps clients:

● Humanize decisions by capturing the “why” and “what next” to inform strategy

● Develop data-led strategies to drive brand and customer experiences that enable growth

● Accelerate speed to value by designing for action in the moments that matter most

The empatiX team of consultants has been helping client partners grow through data-driven strategies for over 20 years.

About empatiX Consulting: empatiX Consulting works to make sense of data and research insights and help guide client strategies. We operate at the intersection of empathy + data + experience, is our team of experts who help clients drive their business forward. We are a boutique consultancy that offers a personal touch that you do not often receive at the big firms. We are knowledgeable strategists that use our decades of experience to efficiently blend strategy, insights, and activation to drive business outcomes. The core industries we serve include insurance, banking, tech services + hardware, retail, healthcare, and tech platforms. We focus on building agile solutions to drive efficiency and pride ourselves on leveraging new tools + approaches to connect data and synthesize insights.