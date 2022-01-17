Submit Release
News Search

There were 449 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,090 in the last 365 days.

Defiant Artist Ready for NFT "Card Game"

NFT Cards

Cards or Tokens?

Famed Artist Charles Clough in 2015

Artist Charles Clough in 2015

Guggenheim Fellow Throws His Cards Down

The scale of my audience has, until now, been of the 'bespoke' dimension. Frankly, I’m ready for Beeple’s 40 million eyes to behold my treasure.”
— Charles Clough
SAN FRANCISCO, USA, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When the time came for the artist Charles Clough to issue his first NFT's and put his art on the blockchain, he knew just where to look. He was drawn immediately to a stack of his paintings in a corner of his Buffalo studio. He selected 10 works from "a seemingly endless shimmer of wall-powered, eye-smacking, image-thing-plaque-jetons".

Aware that's quite a mouthful, he also calls these 8" x 10" original paintings "cards", and claims he likes to have people "toss them around like album covers."

Combined with a high-resolution JPEG, his auction of "The Clufffalo Numbers: 2020" opens today at opensea.io and ends February 28, 2022. Those interested can bid on individual works and own not just a "card" or "jeton", but a small part of a long artistic legacy.

With his art in the permanent collection of over 70 museums globally, including the National Gallery and The New York Metropolitan Museum of Art, going into the NFT marketplace – inherently digital – was a natural fit for this acknowledged visionary. As far back as 1971, Clough envisioned a future of himself as “a painter” in the guise of “a film or a ghost”. Clough has now come to see NFT's as perhaps the final realization of his original concept of a "ghost".

He is selling them “in unity” and wishes them to stay that way – the “film” and the “ghost,” if you will. Says Clough, “I’ve opted for more of a Sol LeWitt approach. My art has been exhibited in every state, but the scale possible here is different. With or without my original paintings, this is a new path for me, and I couldn’t be more energized.”

Never one without a quip, the art critic and long time Clough acolyte Steven Simon posited about the works in the collection: "In the vibrancy of their colors and each being a singularity unto itself, he's laid down at least a straight flush."

The 10 original paintings that comprise "The Clufffalo Numbers: 2020" NFT collection will be exhibited by the artist at an invitation-only event in San Francisco on March 1. Please contact Dean Clough for further information.

For more about Charles Clough, please visit www.clufff.com, or download his bio here.

Dean Clough
Clufffalo Institute
dean@clufffalo.institute
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Defiant Artist Ready for NFT "Card Game"

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.