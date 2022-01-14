Submit Release
OffGamers Adds Monster Hunter Rise to Their Store

Monster Hunter has been an endearing franchise for the video game industry. As such, we are pleased that we can provide a convenient way for customers to purchase the game via a Steam Key.”
— said Alfred Lee, Business Director of OffGamers.
SINGAPORE, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newly released Monster Hunter Rise PC version is now available at OffGamers’ official store.

The Monster Hunter Rise standard and deluxe editions are both available as Steam keys. The Steam keys for the new Monster Hunter Rise versions are global, meaning that the keys can be activated through Steam accounts from any country.

By using the Steam key, customers will not need to top up their Steam Wallet to which they can make the Steam Key purchase and activate the game immediately.

Monster Hunter Rise is currently available for both the Nintendo Switch and PC.

About OffGamers
OffGamers is a leading digital retail distribution and payments platform, offering game credits and top-ups for computer games, content publishers, education, e-commerce cards and telco recharge.

Karyn Thng
OffGamers Global Pte. Ltd.
+65 98628773
press@offgamers.com
