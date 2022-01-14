IAM sets up bulky waste collection points in different districts before Chinese New Year

MACAU, January 14 - As Chinese New Year is approaching, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) and the cleaning contractor will set up over 130 bulky waste collection points in the different districts of Macao from January 18 to 31, for the public’s convenience to dispose of bulky waste and garbage resulting from spring cleaning. IAM urges the public to comply with the garbage collection work arrangements and do not dispose of garbage casually.

According to traditional customs, the public will carry out spring cleaning or replace large furniture before Chinese New Year, and an increase in the amount of garbage is expected. To maintain the environmental hygiene of the community, IAM will set up 134 bulky waste collection points in the different districts jointly with the cleaning contractor from January 18 to 31 (the 16th to 29th day of the 12th lunar month). Among those collection points, 109 will be set up in Macao Peninsula, and 16 and 9 collection points will be set up in Taipa and Coloane respectively. The public can make use of the mentioned bulky waste collection points from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. during the mentioned period to dispose of bulky waste at the collection points. Signs will be installed next to the collection points so that the public can identify them.

IAM urges the public to dispose of bulky waste properly during the mentioned dates and time of use and not to dispose of waste casually in public streets. Meanwhile, the public have to pay attention to the location of waste disposal and make sure the waste is placed securely, so as to avoid affecting pedestrian and traffic safety.

In view of the increase in the amount of garbage, IAM will strengthen inspections and coordinate with the cleaning contractor to increase the number of staff and vehicles to collect garbage to avoid accumulation. The public can browse the IAM Environment Information Webpage www.iam.gov.mo/macaohygiene to obtain the detailed locations and information about bulky waste collection points.