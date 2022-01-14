Clinical and Forensic Psychologist Dr. Norman R. Klein, Ph.D. to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WESTPORT, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Norman R. Klein, Ph. D. has been in private practice in New York City and Westport, Connecticut with board certification in Clinical and in Forensic Psychology for more than 30 years. He has taught undergraduates and medical students at leading schools. He is published in textbooks and in peer-reviewed professional journals. He lives with his wife of 50 years and is the very proud Father of two adult sons, who have their own thriving families.

CLINICAL WORK WITH PATIENTS

Life is difficult. This is the natural default condition for all living things--even more so in these increasingly stressful days wherein anxiety, feeling overwhelmed, depressed, and even angry can interrupt our functioning more quickly and disturbingly. We get into trouble when our reality doesn’t match our expectations. We believe we should be happy, at peace, safe, unconflicted, successful. Should? “No man can reveal to you ought.” (Kahil Gibran) This is a common source of much discontentment and distress. The bigger the gap is between expectation and reality, the more the suffering. A seasoned, experienced therapist can guide you to learning ways to cope, to change, to better adapt, to lead a more satisfying life—to shrink this gap.

For couples, it is natural for conflict and argument to disrupt harmony. What is a problem is if these clashes persist, become ingrained in the partnership. For those at such an impasse, it is common for each individual to strive to make the other “wrong” while justifying their position. Communication breaks down. Empathy for each other is off the table. Anger and resentment flourish. Repairing this damage requires a neutral, safe setting with professional guidance to provide a fair, two-way hearing. Expectations and assumptions can be course-corrected. Modifying communication styles can change the trajectory of the relationship. The seeds of empathy get a foothold.

The essential pre-requisite for any successful psychotherapeutic intervention is the READINESS and MOTIVATION of the client to work at change. Now is better than later; later is better than never.

FORENSIC WORK

Don’t be captured by the term “forensic” from your exposure to prime-time television shows and sensationalized print and social media. “Forensic” is simply an adjective (from the Greek, “of the forum”) meaning now, of or pertaining to the courtroom. Forensic psychology is where the profession of the behavioral sciences interface with the criminal, family and civil courts. The psychologist is on the lawyer’s turf, using her language, and playing by her rules. You better be properly “schooled”. Cross-examination can be daunting!

Dr. Klein serves the legal profession when the trier of fact—judge and/or jury—needs an expert opinion to serve as evidence regarding a question involving psychology (e.g., competence to stand trial, parental fitness, malpractice by another psychologist). Such evidence-by-opinion is beyond the general lay public’s scope. It is vital to understand that the expert witness (in any field) is NOT there to win the case for the retaining attorney. The expert witness IS there to defend her or his opinion, ONLY, as persuasively as possible. Courtroom testimony is theater!

Dr. Klein points out that, while it is not uncommon for forensic experts to do only that work, they then become expert at being only experts. It is far more useful to the courts, in the service of fair jurisprudence, for an expert to be expert in something. For the clinical psychologist, that is largely behavior analysis, psychopathology, psychotherapy, and standard/ethical practice of psychology; risk of dangerousness.

Dr. Klein distills down to one word capturing the essence of meaningful clinical work and another for successful forensic psychology practice. These words are, respectfully and separately: empathy and persuasion. One can effectively feign neither.

Dr. Klein is fond of quoting Fred Rogers (Mister Roger’s Neighborhood) who reflects the core compassion of a good therapist when he says, “Whatever is human is mentionable, and whatever is mentionable is manageable.”

This speaks to his compassion in both spheres. Compassion comes from the Greek, “to suffer with.” More than sympathy, where one "feels for” another, compassion permits empathy, where one “feels with” another.

Join us for our discussion with Norman R. Klein.

Close Up Radio will feature Norman Klein Ph.D in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday January 18th at 1pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.normanklenphd.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno