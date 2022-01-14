Persons of Interest Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 2800 Block of 5th Street, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating persons of interest in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, in the 2800 block of 5th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 4:05 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and shot the victim then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The persons of interest were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/I8rRDJF0EKQ

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

