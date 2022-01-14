Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: Unit Block of M Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, December 18, 2021, in the Unit block of M Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:18 pm, Fifth District officers responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a firearm being discharged. A short time later, an adult male victim walked into an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. The victim sustained minor injuries.

On Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 31 year-old Kevin LaFortune, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).