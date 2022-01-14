Vehicle Sought in Burglary One and Third Degree Sexual Abuse Offenses in the Third District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to Burglary One and Third Degree Sexual Abuse offenses that occurred in the Third District.

Burglary One/Simple Assault: On Monday, December 27, 2021, at approximately 5:38 am, the suspect entered an occupied residence in the 1400 block of R Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect made unwanted contact with the victim, took property, and then fled the scene. The suspect in this case was described as black male, approximately 20 years of age, with a dark complexion. He is approximately 5’10”, with an average build and short twists in his hair. He was last seen wearing dark clothing. CCN: 21188378

Burglary One/Third Degree Sexual Abuse: On Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at approximately 12:30 am, the suspect entered an occupied residence in the 1500 block of Corcoran Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect made unwanted sexual contact with the victim then fled the scene. The suspect in this case was described as a black male in his 20’s, with short hair and glasses. CCN: 22004283

Detectives are investigating these offenses as potentially being related. The suspect’s vehicle, in the case from the 1400 block of R Street, NW, was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of these offenses should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

