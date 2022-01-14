Overnight Ramp Closures in Centennial Bowl, 1/16-1/21

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Crews will close the Centennial Center Blvd. off-ramp from Southbound US 95 to Centennial Center Blvd. during the overnight hours next week. That closure will happen each night from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning, from Sunday, Jan. 16 to Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

This closure is required for placement of portable concrete barrier rail in preparation for future improvements. Appropriate detours will be in place. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone, to heed construction signage, and to take alternate routes when possible.

The ongoing work is part of the final phase of the Centennial Bowl interchange – where US 95 meets the 215 Beltway in the northwest part of the Las Vegas Valley. The final phase includes building the remaining three ramps to finish the system-to-system interchange.

Construction of the Centennial Bowl began in 2015 with substantial completion slated for mid-2024. The interchange will be one of the state’s largest with a total of 20 bridges over four levels.

