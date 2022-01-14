Submit Release
News Search

There were 948 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,423 in the last 365 days.

Overnight Ramp Closures in Centennial Bowl, 1/16-1/21

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Crews will close the Centennial Center Blvd. off-ramp from Southbound US 95 to Centennial Center Blvd. during the overnight hours next week. That closure will happen each night from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning, from Sunday, Jan. 16 to Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

This closure is required for placement of portable concrete barrier rail in preparation for future improvements.  Appropriate detours will be in place.  Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone, to heed construction signage, and to take alternate routes when possible.

The ongoing work is part of the final phase of the Centennial Bowl interchange – where US 95 meets the 215 Beltway in the northwest part of the Las Vegas Valley. The final phase includes building the remaining three ramps to finish the system-to-system interchange.

Construction of the Centennial Bowl began in 2015 with substantial completion slated for mid-2024. The interchange will be one of the state’s largest with a total of 20 bridges over four levels.

For additional information, please visit www.nevadaus95nw.com and follow @nevadadot on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for updates from across Nevada.

#  #  #

You just read:

Overnight Ramp Closures in Centennial Bowl, 1/16-1/21

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.