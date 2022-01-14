ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Jan. 14-17) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – A Valley Metro light rail extension project will require a closure of Interstate 17 in Phoenix this weekend (Jan. 14-17). Meanwhile, overnight restrictions will take place along two other Valley freeways, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time, consider alternate routes as needed and use caution while the following weekend restrictions are in place:

I-17 closed in both directions between Northern and Peoria avenues from 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, to 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue and southbound on-ramps at Thunderbird and Cactus roads also closed. Detours : Alternate freeway routes away from the closure include SR 51 and Loop 101. Due to frontage road closures in the area, I-17 traffic will detour to 19th or 35th avenues to travel beyond the closure, but drivers should anticipate delays and allow extra travel time.

: Alternate freeway routes away from the closure include SR 51 and Loop 101. Due to frontage road closures in the area, I-17 traffic will detour to 19th or 35th avenues to travel beyond the closure, but drivers should anticipate delays and allow extra travel time. Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) closed briefly at times overnight (both directions) near Priest Drive from 11 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 16) for APS overhead utility line work. Drivers should be prepared for slowing or stopped traffic during intermittent rolling closures of up to 15 minutes each time.

(Red Mountain Freeway) overnight (both directions) (Jan. 16) for APS overhead utility line work. Drivers should be prepared for slowing or stopped traffic during intermittent rolling closures of up to 15 minutes each time. Southbound/westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) narrowed to one or two lanes overnight in areas between Elliot and Higley roads in the southeast Valley from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights (Jan. 16-20) for pavement maintenance. Please allow extra travel time, be prepared to slow down and stay alert for highway crews and equipment.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.