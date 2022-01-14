Arrest Made in Robbery Offenses in the Fifth and Sixth Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in Robbery offenses that occurred on Monday, January 12, 2022, in the Fifth and Sixth Districts.

Fifth District

Robbery (Force and Violence): At approximately 1:50 am, the suspects approached the victim and demanded property in the 2400 block of Market Street, Northeast. The suspects then assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 22-004-731

Sixth District

Armed Robbery (Gun): At approximately 5:55 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 4800 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded US currency and property from the victim. The suspects then assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 22-004-757

On Wednesday, January 12, 2022, a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun) and Robbery (Force and Violence).

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.