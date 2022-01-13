Phoenix Group Supporting The Royal Saskatchewan Museum’s Virtual Poetry Slam For New Home Exhibit

CANADA, January 13 - Released on January 13, 2022

The Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM), the Phoenix Group and the Friends of the Royal Saskatchewan Museum are excited to announce the Earth Day Poetry Slam Contest.

In Spring 2022, the RSM will debut a new gallery entitled Home: Life in the Anthropocene. This exhibit highlights the relationship between people and our environment, as well as the benefits that nature provides.

As part of the exhibit's opening, the RSM is inviting youth aged 15 to 21 to participate in a virtual poetry slam and win the opportunity to join Louise Bernice Halfe - Sky Dancer, Parliamentary Poet Laureate of Canada as a presenter at the exhibit gala this spring.

"The RSM's Poetry Slam presents a powerful opportunity for us to hear from our emerging leaders," Phoenix Group President Pam Klein said. "Through their creative expression we gain insight into how they view our relationship with each other and the environment. Home: Life in the Anthropocene is an interactive and immersive exhibit where we explore those relationships. We will no doubt be enlightened."

Participants are asked to record a video of themselves reciting an original poem about our home, planet Earth, that includes an Earth Day theme. Poetry Slam participants can win one of several prizes, including the grand prize of $250, plus travel expenses and an opportunity to attend the Home exhibit gala.

"We want to thank Phoenix Group for their generous support of the poetry slam and new gallery opening," Friends of the Royal Saskatchewan Museum Executive Director Craig Perrault said. "The world, our Home, is going through significant changes. As we navigate this new world, the voices of young people will be an important one, as their future will be shaped by the actions of today."

The Friends of the Royal Saskatchewan Museum is a nonprofit charitable organization that works with the RSM to provide educational opportunities and services, including funding new exhibits, programs and environmental research. All of which are crucial to help preserve Saskatchewan's rich natural and human history for generations to come.

To learn more about the Earth Our Home: Poetry Slam Contest and other events at the RSM, visit https://royalsaskmuseum.ca/poetry-slam.

Reminder: Visitors 12 and older must be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test to visit the Royal Saskatchewan Museum. Visit the Government of Saskatchewan website for further information about how to obtain proof of vaccination and the latest COVID-19 information.

