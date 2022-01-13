Minimum Wage Review Committee Submits Annual Review

CANADA, January 13 - The Nova Scotia Minimum Wage Review Committee has submitted its report with recommendations on the minimum wage rate. The government will accept the recommended increase for April 1 and is seeking more stakeholder input before making a decision on the committee’s remaining recommendations.

“I am very grateful for the work of the Minimum Wage Review Committee and thank them for their recommendations,” said Premier Tim Houston. “The government has a role in setting a fair minimum wage rate and independent business owners have the option to set a competitive rate to attract and retain workers. I want to talk with the members of the committee and hear more from employees and businesses before taking action.”

The Minimum Wage Review Committee is made up of employee and employer representatives. The committee submitted its report to the Minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration at the end of 2021. It included a recommendation that the minimum wage increase by 40 cents an hour to $13.35 on April 1, based on the national consumer price index (CPI). A second recommended adjustment on October 1 would bring the minimum wage to $13.60. The committee’s recommendations also include a path to a $15 minimum wage by 2024.

“The pandemic has caused economic challenges across all sectors in Nova Scotia. We need to ensure our economy can grow in a fair and balanced way, and that working Nova Scotians are paid a fair wage,” said Jill Balser, Minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration. “As a new government, this is our first opportunity to identify solutions and set the minimum wage rate, taking into consideration the valued work of the Minimum Wage Review Committee. We are carefully considering their recommendations and I’d like to thank them for their work.”

The government plans to announce its decision on the rest of the recommendations after receiving additional input.

Quick Facts: under the Labour Standards Code, the Minimum Wage Review Committee is mandated to conduct an annual review of the minimum wage in Nova Scotia

an average of 8.1 per cent of workers, or 31,400 Nova Scotians, worked for minimum wage during the period from April 2020 to March 2021; they worked primarily in retail trade, followed by food and accommodation industries

