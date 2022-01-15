Submit Release
Fi-Med Management Announces the release of revealMD Plus™

revealMD-Medical Billing and Coding Tool Suite

Revolutionizing Healthcare Management

revealMD Plus™ allows healthcare organizations to analyze 100% of all coding utilizing an intuitive dashboard that immediately shows risk and revenue potential.

revealMD™ was already a powerful tool, but we saw ways of making it more impactive. We collaborated closely with our clients to enhance its predictive analytics and provide even greater customization.”
— Adrian Velasquez, President and CEO, Fi-Med Management, Inc.
BROOKFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fi-Med Management, trusted experts in the fields of financial healthcare management, compliance and revenue assessment, and population health management, today announced the launch of its next generation data analytic tool, revealMD Plus™. This cloud-based analytic application brings risk and revenue opportunities to another level from its predecessor revealMD™ by analyzing 100% of procedure codes and modifiers compared to peers simultaneously, including wRVUs (work relative value units). This enables Accountable Care Organizations, Hospitals, Hospital Systems and Medical Groups to pinpoint coding outliers in seconds to address potential documentation gaps, improving staff efficiencies and be able to track physician education success.

Fi-Med has been the experts in data analytics for over 28 years, we continually reimagine big data in an easy to understand display to give our healthcare clients a level playing field with the government and insurance carriers. revealMD™ was already a powerful tool, but we saw ways of making it more impactive to quickly identify which location, group or provider are putting their organization at risk or affecting revenue. We collaborated closely with our clients to enhance its predictive analytics and provide even greater customization,” said Adrian Velasquez, President and CEO, Fi-Med Management, Inc.

The leader in healthcare financial management, Fi-Med provides complete data analytic services (revealMD, revealMD Plus and revealMD RAF/HCC); provides United States based Revenue Cycle Management Services, and Well Living Initiative™ Services such as Annual Wellness Visits, Chronic Care Management, Transitional Care Management, plus consulting services to healthcare organizations nationwide. Since 1993, Fi-Med has been partnering with Accountable Care Organizations, hospitals, hospital systems, and medical groups to enhance patient care, maximize revenue, and reduce compliance risk.

For more information, visit fimed.com , reveal-md.com

