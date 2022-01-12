Submit Release
COVID cases triple in California juvenile prisons

Under an unfolding plan to remake the juvenile justice system, the state is down to three youth facilities and one camp that house about 650 individuals from 12 to 25. About 20% of youth in these state-run institutions have COVID, according to recent numbers from the Division of Juvenile Justice. About half of the state’s incarcerated youth have tested positive since June 2020, the data show.

