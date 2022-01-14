New Hazardous Location & Explosion Proof Linear Light - RAHL

RAHL 30 Surface Mount Fixture Surface Mount RAHL 50 Explosion Proof Fixture

New hazardous location and explosion proof linear light from Access Fixtures with a stainless steel housing and a glare-free lens.

WORCESTER, MA, USA, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a Massachusetts-based commercial and industrial lighting manufacturer, has released a new hazardous location and explosion proof linear light. The RAHL is an addition to Access Fixtures’ growing line of hazardous location and explosion proof fixtures. Like the others in the line, the RAHL is designed with optimal safety and industrial requirements in mind. RAHL is highly efficient, emitting 140 lumens per watt. This fixture is constructed from stainless steel with a unique glare-proof polycarbonate lens. RAHL fixtures are IECEX listed, Atex listed, UL844 listed, marine listed and IP66 rated. Refer to the product listing for specific rating and marking information.

“This linear explosion proof light is durable with a stainless steel housing and a glare-free, shatterproof opalescent polycarbonate lens,” says Access Fixtures CEO Steve Rothschild. “RAHL is a versatile linear explosion proof light that can be used in a variety of industrial settings requiring vaporproof, hazardous location lighting.”

This hazardous location and explosion proof linear light is available with a pipe mount that can be angled or a standard surface mount. RAHL emits light in 5000K bright white. This fixture’s optics are 120° and completely glare free due to the opalescent polycarbonate lens. RAHL is available in either 30w or 50w and emits 4,200 lumens and 7,000 lumens respectively. RAHL is L70 rated for over 50,000 hours. The RAHL linear explosion proof fixture will operate safely between -40°F to 131°F. Questions about whether or not this explosion proof fixture will work for your project? Contact an Access Fixtures lighting specialist.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.accessfixtures.com.