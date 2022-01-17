Broadstaff CEO Carrie Charles Named Tampa Bay CEO of the Year 2021
Tampa Bay Business and Wealth Magazine’s inaugural Apogee Awards, held at Armature Works, named Broadstaff’s Carrie Charles 2021 “CEO of the Year.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Broadstaff CEO Carrie Charles was named Tampa Bay’s CEO of the Year by Tampa Bay Business and Wealth Magazine at its inaugural Apogee Awards on October 13, 2021. The award winner was selected from more than 150 entries.
Carrie Charles has served as Chief Executive Officer of Broadstaff, a staffing firm that specializes in the communications and technology space since 2019. Her more than two decades of experience in assisting with personal and professional development of thousands of individuals, in addition to assisting large organizations attract, retail and develop high-quality employees shows through her time at Broadstaff.
In addition to being named Tampa Bay Business and Wealth Magazine’s first CEO of the Year, Carrie is a thought leader, podcast host of 5G Talent Talk in partnership with RCR Wireless News, and Tampa Bay Business Journal’s 2019 Businesswoman of the Year. In her time as CEO of Broadstaff, Broadstaff has held two consecutive spots on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America in 2020 and 2021. She sits on the Board of Directors of Cable Runner International and the Board of Directors of NEDAS Technology Association. She serves as the Executive Director of Industry Relation for Women’s Wireless Leadership Forum, and sits on the Board of Directors of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.
“To be amongst the Apogee Awards finalists — amongst the top business leaders in our great city — was humbling,” said Carrie Charles. “To be named the first Tampa Bay CEO of the Year is a great honor. I have a responsibility to drive change and encourage companies to put people first.”
About Broadstaff
Broadstaff is a Tampa-based communications and technology staffing firm determined to deliver high quality contract and direct hire services. Founded in 2015, Broadstaff is fluent in wireless, OSP, IT, 5G and Energy. Broadstaff emphasizes the empowerment of individuals, expects extraordinary results and encourages greatness daily. Transparency, integrity and honest communication are at the heart of Broadstaff.
