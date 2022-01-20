Vakhtang Agayan Named New CTO at KMK Consulting Inc.
Vakhtang Agayan joins the team at KMK Consulting as Chief Technology Officer to lead their Technology Transformation
The mission and vision at KMK are very exciting."
— Vakhtang Agayan
Vakhtang Agayan has been named KMK Consulting's new Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective September 15, 2021. In this role, Vakhtang will lead the strategic design, software engineering and ongoing innovation of the company’s technology infrastructure, operations and delivery - areas that are vital as KMK enters a new phase of growth in its solutions and markets. Vakhtang is based in Herndon, VA.
Vakhtang comes to KMK with over 20 years of engineering savviness, seventeen of which were spent at Exostar, a cybersecurity software company that provides secure collaboration and risk management solutions to the Defense Industrial base, where he was the Senior Director of Engineering. In this role Vakhtang led the development of secure cloud-based collaboration and identity management solutions for highly-regulated life sciences, healthcare and aerospace & defense markets. Vakhtang excels in driving growth and scalability through strategic technology adoption and process innovation and has extensive experience in software architecture, cloud infrastructure and product development. Vakhtang holds a Ph.D. in Physics from the University of Maryland.
“The mission and vision at KMK are very exciting. I am thrilled about solving complex issues for our customers and growing our suite of best-in-class data analytics solutions with transformative technology,” says Vakhtang of his new role. He continues, “I look forward to working with our leadership, analysts, engineers, and partners as we bring world-leading solutions to our customers.”
A leader with proven integrity and vision, Vakhtang will lead KMK into a new era of technological transformation as they focus on building out their catalog of business intelligence products with a focus on the cloud-based, self-serve technologies.
About KMK
KMK Consulting, Inc. has been providing operational support and analytics services to the pharmaceutical industry for over twenty years. KMK focuses on four functions within the pharmaceutical space: Sales Force Effectiveness including Data Management and Incentive Compensation, Market Research, Health Economics & Outcomes Research (HEOR) and Onsite Advanced Analytics Support. Additionally, KMK provides business intelligence software to increase field sales performance. A recent independent study rates KMK as a leader in the Sales Operations space for both quality of deliverables and willingness to recommend. KMK is based in Morristown, NJ, with offices in Boston, India and China.
