Weiner & Lasky Suggest GA Trump Plea Deal No Jail for not Running Again--Named H2 by OpEdNews
EINPresswire.com/ -- NOTE by Weiner and Lasky: We are not saying the Prosecutor has offered this. We are suggesting it as a proposal, a concept fully appropriate to suggest and discuss. Many cable shows have had discussions about the Georgia situation. Also, as this is a grand jury, there is currently no known case number yet.
LONG CORRUPTION CASE PRECEDENT, AND GA TRUMP ELECTION INTERFERENCE CASE STRONG WITH TAPE DEMANDING SEC STATE "FIND 11,780, ONE MORE (VOTE) THAN NEEDED"
Former Clinton-Bush White House and Congressional spokesman Weiner and policy analyst Lasky make case on London Times Radio Jan. 6, and expand in statement below and OpEdNews article
Makes Clear: "No One Is Above the Law."
(Washington, DC)-- A former Clinton and Bush White House spokesman and senior congressional spokesman for the Government Operations and Judiciary committees, Robert Weiner, and policy analyst Ben Lasky, just wrote a piece for OpEdNews (ranked H2 as the #2 op-ed in the nation) proposing that the Georgia prosecutor agree to a plea deal with Trump in Trump's potential felony election law and conspiracy violations., that would avoid jail time in exchange for Trump agreeing not to run for president again.
Weiner and Lasky begin, "The Georgia Trump prosecutor, who has convened a grand jury, should offer Trump a plea deal of no prison time if he agrees not to run for office again, for felony election law and conspiracy violations. Arranging a grand jury is already under way, and the prosecutor is meeting with Trump's lawyers, usually a last stand for defense before indictment."
They continue, "The Georgia case is the strongest and clearest -- where Trump is directly on tape pressing the GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to 'find me 11,780 votes, one more than I need.' We first made the proposal for the Trump Prosecutor's plea deal on London Times Radio 'Capitol Discussion' last week, on the Jan. 6 insurrection one-year anniversary. At least six top Trump aides and subordinates have already gone to prison or been sentenced, with Trump pardoning some.
They argue, "The Georgia prosecutor need not fear being a first for prosecuting and imprisoning leading corrupt politicians. House Ways and Means Chairman Dan Rostenkowski, Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, Rep. William Jefferson for his bribe money in the freezer, are just three that come to mind. Fuller list below."
They write, "In Trump world itself, among those actually serving prison: Michael Stone, Trump's lawyer and 'fixer' (three years); Paul Manafort, Trump's Campaign Manager (7.5 years); THE REST: Roger Stone (40 months, pardoned), Elliott Broidy (charged and pleaded guilty to crimes for up to five years but pardoned before sentencing), Rick Gates (45 days) and George Papadopoulos (12 days)."
They go on, "Under an arrangement with the prosecution, Trump might actually avoid prison and agree not to run for office again. While we and many would be disappointed he would not go to jail, we and they, including many in Trump's own party, would agree that it is appropriate justice and good for our republic and democracy for him to not run for public office again."
They contend, "It would demonstrate the right message that no one is above the law."
They assert, "Both Trump and justice would benefit from this arrangement-- avoiding the trial, the predictable Trump team delays and hopeless but time-consuming appeals, but mostly the risky ongoing division of the country. Moreover, Trump should conclude that politicians who agree to plea deals generally fare far better than those who take their cases to trial.
Convicted:
Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-NY)21 months
Rep. Corrine Brow (D-FL)--five years
Rep. Chaka Fattah (D-PA)10 years
Rep. Rick Renzi (R-AZ)three years
Rep. William Jefferson (D-LA)13 years
Plea Deals:
Dan Rostenskowski (D-IL)17 months
Duncan Hunter (R-CA)11 months
Rep. Michael Grimm (R-NY)30 months
Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. (D-IL)30 months
Rep. Mark Siljander (R-MI)1 year and one day
Rep. Bob Ney (R-OH)30 months"
They continue, "Georgia law states that it is illegal "to deprive or defraud the residents of a State of a fair and impartially conducted election process."
Weiner and Lasky conclude, "These actions will make clear, no one is above the law."
Link to article: https://www.opednews.com/articles/GA-Trump-Prosecutor-Plea-D-by-Robert-Weiner-Plea-Agreement_Plea-Bargain_Plea-Bargain_Plead-Guilty-220114-218.html
Link to London Times Radio "Capitol Discussion" (Timesradio.com): https://soundcloud.com/user-216072813-103854371/20220106a
Robert Weiner and Ben Lasky
LONG CORRUPTION CASE PRECEDENT, AND GA TRUMP ELECTION INTERFERENCE CASE STRONG WITH TAPE DEMANDING SEC STATE "FIND 11,780, ONE MORE (VOTE) THAN NEEDED"
Former Clinton-Bush White House and Congressional spokesman Weiner and policy analyst Lasky make case on London Times Radio Jan. 6, and expand in statement below and OpEdNews article
Makes Clear: "No One Is Above the Law."
(Washington, DC)-- A former Clinton and Bush White House spokesman and senior congressional spokesman for the Government Operations and Judiciary committees, Robert Weiner, and policy analyst Ben Lasky, just wrote a piece for OpEdNews (ranked H2 as the #2 op-ed in the nation) proposing that the Georgia prosecutor agree to a plea deal with Trump in Trump's potential felony election law and conspiracy violations., that would avoid jail time in exchange for Trump agreeing not to run for president again.
Weiner and Lasky begin, "The Georgia Trump prosecutor, who has convened a grand jury, should offer Trump a plea deal of no prison time if he agrees not to run for office again, for felony election law and conspiracy violations. Arranging a grand jury is already under way, and the prosecutor is meeting with Trump's lawyers, usually a last stand for defense before indictment."
They continue, "The Georgia case is the strongest and clearest -- where Trump is directly on tape pressing the GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to 'find me 11,780 votes, one more than I need.' We first made the proposal for the Trump Prosecutor's plea deal on London Times Radio 'Capitol Discussion' last week, on the Jan. 6 insurrection one-year anniversary. At least six top Trump aides and subordinates have already gone to prison or been sentenced, with Trump pardoning some.
They argue, "The Georgia prosecutor need not fear being a first for prosecuting and imprisoning leading corrupt politicians. House Ways and Means Chairman Dan Rostenkowski, Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, Rep. William Jefferson for his bribe money in the freezer, are just three that come to mind. Fuller list below."
They write, "In Trump world itself, among those actually serving prison: Michael Stone, Trump's lawyer and 'fixer' (three years); Paul Manafort, Trump's Campaign Manager (7.5 years); THE REST: Roger Stone (40 months, pardoned), Elliott Broidy (charged and pleaded guilty to crimes for up to five years but pardoned before sentencing), Rick Gates (45 days) and George Papadopoulos (12 days)."
They go on, "Under an arrangement with the prosecution, Trump might actually avoid prison and agree not to run for office again. While we and many would be disappointed he would not go to jail, we and they, including many in Trump's own party, would agree that it is appropriate justice and good for our republic and democracy for him to not run for public office again."
They contend, "It would demonstrate the right message that no one is above the law."
They assert, "Both Trump and justice would benefit from this arrangement-- avoiding the trial, the predictable Trump team delays and hopeless but time-consuming appeals, but mostly the risky ongoing division of the country. Moreover, Trump should conclude that politicians who agree to plea deals generally fare far better than those who take their cases to trial.
Convicted:
Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-NY)21 months
Rep. Corrine Brow (D-FL)--five years
Rep. Chaka Fattah (D-PA)10 years
Rep. Rick Renzi (R-AZ)three years
Rep. William Jefferson (D-LA)13 years
Plea Deals:
Dan Rostenskowski (D-IL)17 months
Duncan Hunter (R-CA)11 months
Rep. Michael Grimm (R-NY)30 months
Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. (D-IL)30 months
Rep. Mark Siljander (R-MI)1 year and one day
Rep. Bob Ney (R-OH)30 months"
They continue, "Georgia law states that it is illegal "to deprive or defraud the residents of a State of a fair and impartially conducted election process."
Weiner and Lasky conclude, "These actions will make clear, no one is above the law."
Link to article: https://www.opednews.com/articles/GA-Trump-Prosecutor-Plea-D-by-Robert-Weiner-Plea-Agreement_Plea-Bargain_Plea-Bargain_Plead-Guilty-220114-218.html
Link to London Times Radio "Capitol Discussion" (Timesradio.com): https://soundcloud.com/user-216072813-103854371/20220106a
Robert Weiner and Ben Lasky
Weiner Public News
+1 202-306-1200
email us here