iS5 Communications Inc. Announces Partnership with Cyber Science Lab

iS5 - Smart grids IT-OT SIEM Solution

The technology partnership enables scalable machine learning-based Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) for smart grids and critical infrastructures

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iS5Com’s (https://is5com.com/) is partnered with the Cyber Science Lab (https://cybersciencelab.org/) at the University of Guelph to build an affordable, practical and scalable machine learning-based Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) for smart grids and critical infrastructures.

Power grids, which deliver electricity from generation sources to potentially millions of people, are critical to the smooth functioning of the developed world. The integration of the Operational Technology (OT) systems that run mission-critical networks in smart grids with cloud computing and other classic IT networks has significantly increased the number and sophistication of cyber-attacks in smart grids. The sheer volume, veracity, and velocity of data exchange in smart grid networks render traditional manual and human-oriented cybersecurity defense techniques impractical and ineffective.

This project leverages the existing hardware-level capacities of iS5Com’s revolutionary RAPTOR™ platform to build the worlds’ first affordable, practical, and scalable machine learning-based SIEM solution. The solution includes threat hunting, threat intelligence, and attack prediction systems for smart grids. Technologies developed in this project are among the most advanced cybersecurity products that benefit the Canadian utilities and smart grid sector by providing up-to-date security and protection technologies right at their doorstep. Figure 1. shows a high-level view of the proposed solution.

About iS5 Communications Inc.:

iS5Com is a global provider of integrated services, solutions, and a manufacturer of Intelligent Cyber- Security Industrial Communications Platforms. Our products are designed to meet the stringent demand requirements to protect the critical infrastructure communications of utility sub-stations, roadside transportation, rail, and industrial applications. iS5Com’s services and products are key enablers for advanced technology implementation, such as the Smart Grid, Intelligent Transportation Systems, Intelligent Oil Field, and Internet of Things. All products have the ability to transmit data efficiently without the loss of any packets under harsh environments and EMI conditions. iS5Com is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

About Cyber Science Lab (CSL) :

The Cyber Science Lab (CSL) is a not-for-profit research lab based in the School of Computer Science, Ontario, Canada. CSL is focused on advancing knowledge and practice in the security and privacy of machine learning systems and building trustable ML agents for various threat hunting, threat attribution and digital forensics tasks. CSL’s researchers are working on different ML security and privacy challenges, including a wide range of poisoning and evasion attacks in the adversarial setting, defensive mechanisms, approaches to hardening ML and methods to preserve differential privacy. Furthermore, CSL’s researchers are working on novel ML-based approaches to apply to security and digital forensic domains.