Tiffany James is the Black, Female, Entrepreneur Helping Young Women Make Millions
Only 3% of Black women are represented in the stock market. Once I learned this, I immediately knew it was my calling to educate and mobilize Black women on getting into the space.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Female, black, and under 30-years-old, Tiffany James, is a financial literacy coach, entrepreneur, and self-made millionaire who, in the last year, has guided thousands of women of color to help earn over 3.5 million dollars in the stock market.
Just recently celebrating their one year anniversary, James started Modern BLK Girl as a wealth-building community and has since been paving the way for young black women to learn the ins and outs of the stock market while attaining financial knowledge, freedom, and stability. In only one year, James and the team at Modern BLK Girl have grown their community to over 150,000 members, helped thousands of women earn millions in the stock market, and are offering a free Teen University program that teaches teens about financial literacy.
"Only 3% of Black women are represented in the stock market. Once I learned this, I immediately knew it was my calling to educate and mobilize Black women on getting into space." said James.
James is an inspiration to women, and more specifically, women of color, using her self-taught methods to guide and mentor women of all ages on how to navigate the stock market. Within two years, James turned her own $10,000 investment in the market into over one million dollars and is rising up to help others do the same.
About Modern BLK Girl
We make building wealth easy, cool, and fun while providing a safe space for women to grow, unite, and build. MBG provides a variety of ways to build wealth through the Stock Market, Bitcoin, Passive income, and more. Our Mission with Modern Blk girl is to educate women about how money truly works and to help close the wealth gap amongst genders across the globe. Together we will change the world, one girl at a time! Modern Blk Girl is a one of its kind platform with a mission to get 500,000 Women of Color in the market.
To learn more about Modern BLK Girl, or register for one of their online courses, visit: https://www.modernblkgirl.com/
