National Family Law Firm, WhitbeckBennett, Continues Expanding with McKinney, Texas Partner
Ryan Nordhaus has practiced law in Texas for 18 years, was first licensed to practice law in 2003 and became Board Certified in family law in 2012.
"Serving clients – and achieving positive results for them - comes first.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National family law firm, WhitbeckBennett, continues to expand its nationwide reach with the addition of a new Partner, Ryan Nordhaus, at their McKinney, Texas office.
— Ryan Nordhaus, Partner, WhitbeckBennett
WhitbeckBennett’s McKinney, Texas office will be managed by Ryan Nordhaus, who has been practicing law in Texas for 18 years. Mr. Nordhaus was first licensed to practice law in 2003 and became Board Certified in family law in 2012.
John Whitbeck, founder and managing partner of WhitbeckBennett, launched the firm in April of 2020 with aspirations to seek out future locations for expanding its practice to reach families across the country. The family law firm was founded with a vision to provide struggling families with strong legal advice, acting as their advocate during some of life’s most difficult times.
"It's truly an honor to have an attorney of Ryan Nordhaus’ skill and reputation join our firm," stated Whitbeck. He went on to say, "[w] e are very excited to work with him to serve the families of the great state of Texas.”
WhitbeckBennett is the first national family law firm to serve both men and women. Focusing its practice on the areas of law that affect everyone in the family, WhitbeckBennett's mission is to serve families with compassion, trusted advice, and fearless advocacy. WhitbeckBennett's practice areas include Divorce, Child Custody, Child & Spousal Support, Domestic Violence & Protective Orders, Adoption, Guardianship, Guardian ad Litem, Mediation, and Estate Planning.
"WhitbeckBennett’s core values and how they operate and run their business align directly with my practice and my vision," stated Nordhaus. "Serving clients – and achieving positive results for them - comes first. The firm takes the same approach to caring for its own people. WhitbeckBennett provides a terrific platform for collaboration to achieve these results, with a strong national presence, great lawyers, and great staff."
To learn more about WhitbeckBennett, please visit www.wblaws.com.
WhitbeckBennett – WhitbeckBennett was founded to be a law firm for your family. This means we have focused our practice around the areas of law that affect everyone in your family.
